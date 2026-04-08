Shaun Williamson Joins CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG at Kings Theatre Portsmouth

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Local favourite Shaun Williamson will return to The Kings Theatre in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, taking the show to new heights in this family favourite packed with top-notch entertainment, a little bit of theatrical magic and pure musical delight.

Much loved stage and screen star Shaun, famous for his role as Barry in Eastenders, will make a special guest appearance in selected performances of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the Kings Theatre Portsmouth, delighting audiences as the Toymaker and Lord Scrumptious.

A firm favourite with local theatre goers and a familiar face as part of the Kings' Pompey Panto cast, Shaun's return promises a lively and entertaining treat for audiences.

I'm back - I can't keep away!” said Williamson. “It's my favourite place and it's so good to be back and doing this for the Theatre, as all the proceeds from this show go towards the restoration of the theatre … so it's good to give something back.”

Shaun is no stranger to the world of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, having previously appeared in the 2016 UK and Ireland Tour, where he played Baron Bomburst and Lord Scrumptious.

He will take to the stage from Tuesday 14th up to and including Friday 17th, giving audiences a limited chance to catch this special appearance in what is set to be a truly memorable production. In all other performances the roles will be played by local talent, Stuart Warner.