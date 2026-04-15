Headfirst Acrobats Will Perform Two Shows at Brighton Fringe

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This May, the award-winning Australian acrobats, Headfirst, will return to Brighton Fringe to take over Speigelgardens with two acclaimed shows.

Extending their unique mix of storytelling, circus and physical prowess to Godlike proportions, four becomes five in RETURN OF GODZ as the troupe adds another performer to provide a sneak peek into the lives of the ancient Gods of Olympus. This adults-only production follows Cupid (God of Love), Hercules (God of Strength) and Dionysus (God of Wine) as they paint the scene of Ancient Greece and bring audiences to the biggest party to hit Mount Olympus since 500 BCE. Expect a bodyssey of gravity defying stunts, tests of heroic strength, and slapstick comedy

A show for all the family, ALL STAR CIRCUS sees a headspinng array or aerialists, amazing acrobats and hilarious slapstick comedy in a wonderful circus extravaganza for all ages. This is a showcase of world class circus talent performing extraordinary feats, mixing backflips, one arm handstands, incredible human pyramids, spinning in giant wheels, and more awesome feats by this award-winning cast of performers. All Star Circus has something for everyone, with plenty of laughs for young and old and incredible physicality that can be appreciated by anyone!

Head First Acrobats are a multi-award-winning entertainment company. Based in Melbourne, they are regulars on the international touring circuit, and specialise in acrobatic entertainment for festivals, theatres, corporate and street events. With their talent for developing shows that fill theatres to the rafters with thrilled audiences their big-hitting shows have been national and international sensations.