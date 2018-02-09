Laura Benanti to Launch ADULTING Advice Series on Instagram

Tony Award-winner, Laura Benanti, revealed on Instagram that she will be teaming with the account @betches for a weekly advice series titled, Adulting with Laura Benanti.

According to Laura's latest Instagram post, the series will run each Friday with Laura offering her weekly insights on the world of Adulting.

Benanti most recently co-starred alongside Amy Schumer and Keegan Michael Key in Steve Martin's hit Broadway play, Meteor Shower, and is currently wowing Late Show fans with her dead ringer impression of Melania Trump! In 2014, she joined the cast of ABC's hit series "Nashville" guest-starring as songbird Sadie Stone, and has also appeared in recurring roles on CBS's "The Good Wife" and HBO's "Nurse Jackie." She can currently be seen on "The Detour" on TBS.

In 2016, Laura completed her Tony nominated role (and 5th nomination) as Amalia Balash in the hit Broadway Musical, She Loves Me. Laura also received Outer Critics Circle, Drama League and Drama Desk Award nominations for this role. In addition to television work and her critically acclaimed performance as Elsa Schrader in NBC's The Sound of Music LIVE, Ms. Benanti is a highly celebrated, stage actress who took Broadway by storm at the age of 18. She received a Drama Desk award, Outer

Critics Circle Award and a Tony Award Nomination for her starring role in the Broadway production of Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown for Lincoln Center where she also starred in the Broadway production of Sarah Ruhl's In the Next Room or The Vibrator Play. Ms. Benanti earned the 2008 Tony Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical, a Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award for her

revelatory portrayal of Gypsy Rose Lee in Gypsy opposite Patti LuPone and directed by Arthur Laurents.

Her other Broadway roles include The Wedding Singer, Nine, starring Antonio Banderas, her Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-nominated performance of Cinderella in Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods and her sultry Tony nominated turn in Swing! Ms. Benanti made her Broadway debut as Maria in

The Sound of Music opposite Richard Chamberlain.

