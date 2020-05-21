Laura Benanti, Nikki Renee Daniels & More to be Featured on THE PERFECT FIT Remote EP

Broadway Records announced Laura Benanti and Nikki Renee Daniels will star in the upcoming "Remote EP" release of the award-winning new musical The Perfect Fit, written by 13-year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin. The "Remote EP" is the first musical concept EP ever recorded entirely virtually. The EP of six song selections will be available digitally everywhere music is sold on Friday, June 26, 2020.

The full EP star-studded cast includes Laura Benanti (Gypsy, My Fair Lady, Meteor Shower, TV's "Supergirl," "Younger," "Nashville"), Nikki Renee Daniels (Company, Book of Mormon, Porgy and Bess), Joshua Turchin ("The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin," Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol/The Actor's Fund, "The Little Mermaid" Live-To-Film/The Hollywood Bowl, A Christmas Story Broadway National Tour, The Pill, School of Rock Promo Tour), Carly Gendell (School of Rock), Grace DeAmicis (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Ellie Kim (School of Rock, Trevor the Musical), Swayam Bhatia (Disney+'s "The Mighty Ducks," "Really Rosie"), Lily Brooks O'Briant (Matilda, Netflix's "The Big Show Show"), Luke Islam (Disney+'s "The Mighty Ducks," "America's Got Talent" Golden Buzzer Winner), Audrey Bennett (Frozen, Amelie, Amazon's "Hunters"), and Fabi Aguirre (On Your Feet, Les Miserables).

The Perfect Fit Remote EP features music supervision, arrangements & orchestrations, mixing & mastering by Dan Garmon and vocal direction by Joshua Turchin. The musicians include Dan Garmon - Keys 1/Drums (Cruel Intentions, Charlie Brown Xmas - Live On Stage), Joshua Turchin - Keys 2, Tomoko Akaboshi - Violins, Viola (Sweeney Todd, Matilda), Ansel Cohen - Cello (Sofia Carson, Sky Ferreira), David Kawamura - Guitars (Cruel Intentions, producer: Justine Skye), and Julia Adamy - Upright/Electric Bass (Hamilton, The Cher Show, Ben Platt). Partial casting is by Mungioli Theatricals, LLC.

The Perfect Fit had its first ever developmental production in Tony-award winning producer Ken Davenport's Rave Theater Festival last summer. The show was selected as one of 20 out of hundreds of submissions from around the world. The Perfect Fit won awards for Best Book of a Musical and Best Ensemble.

"We were preparing to get into the studio to produce an album for The Perfect Fit when the Great Pause happened, and Broadway shut down. I wanted to figure out if there were still a way to create musical productions in this virtual world. I think we figured it out," says Turchin. "The songs have already been recorded, with each actor and musician recording independently. A documentary of the process is expected to be released in the future."

Turchin realized that having his show on Broadway in the near future may not be possible because of the coronavirus pandemic. At 13, Turchin is already an accomplished actor, singer and dancer, in addition to his composing accolades. He was in rehearsal for the upcoming musical Trevor when the pandemic suddenly shut rehearsals down. Left with uncertainty, Turchin reinvigorated and reimagined his successful New York City musical comedy cabaret series, "The Early Night Show," and turned it into a virtual web series to benefit The Actors Fund to give opportunities to other actors so they may have a chance to continue entertaining in this virtual world. "The Early Night Show - Virtual Edition" was recently picked up by Broadway Podcast Network and can be heard wherever podcasts are found, in addition to the web series at www.theearlynightshow.com. Turchin previously music directed shows at The Green Room 42, Feinstein's 54 Below, and West End Lounge, some of New York's biggest Broadway cabaret hotspots.

Prior to Trevor rehearsals, Turchin recently broke barriers in New York City as the first child ever in Forbidden Broadway's 38-year history. The cast of Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation opened their run last fall at The Triad Theater in New York City then moved to the York Theatre to continue its Off-Broadway run.

Turchin says, "This is a chance for us to continue breaking barriers. We have to be forward thinking about how we are going to create theatrical productions and commercial quality music in the future. There's so many unemployed Broadway pit musicians and actors, and I wanted to figure out a way that they can still work during the pandemic, and beyond."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You