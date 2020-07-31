Laura Benanti, Megan Hilty, Chita Rivera and More to Join WEST SIDE STORIES: Celebrating NYC in the 1970's

WEST SIDE STORIES, a Virtual Fundraiser for the Hudson Guild of Manhattan, will also feature Kate Baldwin, Nikki M. James, Andy Karl and More

Laura Benanti (My Fair Lady), Megan Hilty (TV's "Smash"), and musical theatre legend Chita Rivera (West Side Story) will be making appearances in WEST SIDE STORIES: Celebrating NYC in the 1970's, a Virtual Fundraiser for the Hudson Guild of Manhattan.

WEST SIDE STORIES will air via YouTube on Friday, August 21, 2020, which is Global Senior Citizens Day, and will directly benefit the Hudson Guild and their food assistance programs for senior citizens and low-income families. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, funds are now desperately needed, as many of the food programs these seniors and families rely on have been shut down. The Hudson Guild thankfully has the infrastructure in place to keep some of these programs going, however they are quickly running out of funds, and money is needed immediately to continue to provide meals and groceries as the crisis continues.

A link for viewing the concert, along with more cast members, will be released shortly.

For more information about the Hudson Guild, please visit www.hudsonguild.org

