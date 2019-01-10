Laura Benanti, Jeremy Kushnier, and More Will Sing For Immigrant Families TogetherAt Feinstein's/54 Below

Laura Benanti, Emily Bergl and more will perform in Broadway Sings, An Evening of Musical Theatre Support Immigrant Families Together on February 11th. This grassroots organization is working to reunite and continue to support the families who have been separated at the border. Featuring performers Laura Benanti, Emily Bergl and more, the show will be bringing you a plethora of songs from favorite musicals that highlight the importance of taking action and joining together to create a better world. Come be a part of the change!

Laura Benanti and Emily Bergl, Teal Wicks, Jeremy Kushnier, Micaela Diamond, Jennifer Noble and more and are seasoned Broadway Veterans who have performed at Feinsteins/54 Below, The Carlyle and a myriad of Broadway and International theaters. Also featured will be some of the NYC based organizers of Immigrant Families Together including Zoë Van Tieghem.

Laura Benanti, Emily Bergl and more in Broadway for IFT, An Evening of Musical Theatre to Support Immigrant Families Together plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 11th at 7 and 9:30 pm. There is a $70-85 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

