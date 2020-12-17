Last-Minute Holiday Gift Guide for the Theater-Lovers in Your Life!

Christmas is just around the corner, and for anyone (and by anyone I mean everyone, myself included) who has felt the days of 2020 blending together, the approaching holiday may have slipped your mind.

For those who are in need of last-minute gift ideas for your theater-loving friends and family members - or if you just want to treat yourself to a present because it's been a rough year and you deserve to treat yourself - we have a Broadway-themed holiday gift guide for you!

What could be better this holiday season than giving someone the gift of their favorite Broadway performer? BroadwayWorld has you covered with the newly launched Stage Door, which allows you to book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more! Currently, over 70 stars of the theater including Orfeh & Andy Karl, Aaron Lazar, Adam Jacobs, Adrienne Walker, Ali Ewoldt, Andrea Macasaet, Annelise May Baker, Arielle Jacobs, Bethany Tesarck, Bianca Marroquin, Brittney Johnson, Chilina Kennedy, and many more are featured.

Now you can share the gift of virtual performance with a BroadwayWorld Events gift card! You can purchase a gift card from $10 up to $250, and give the theater-loving person in your life the opportunity to watch virtual concerts of their favorite stars, filmed live in partnership BroadwayWorld Events! Upcoming performances feature Adam Pascal, Kerry Butler, Wayne Brady and others with many more available On Demand!

Still going through your Hamilton phase? So are we. This t-shirt is created by Cameron's Apparel Co., ranges in price from $10 to $21.75, and comes in sizes from Toddler to 2XL. You can buy this T-shirt in various colors, including pink, navy, red, white, Kelly Green, dark grey, and many more!

Keeping us on the Hamilton train, if your most-repeated song on the cast recording is 'Wait for It', you are in good company. You can now purchase Sound Wave Art of the song to decorate your bedroom, living room etc. and show off your love of the show with a unique piece of art! You can buy the work in various styles, from a framed print, to a canvas print, in a handful of colors, from black to red and more. Prices range from $45 all the way up to $925 depending on the size and style.

Looking for some last-minute ornaments to help bring some Broadway sparkle to your friends' and family's decorations? Broadway Funko Pops has you covered! You can purchase 2D Broadway-themed tree ornaments featuring Mark Cohen from Rent, Sally Bowles From Cabaret, Evan Hansen, and so many more! Prices are $18 per ornament, and you can buy 1, or even hundreds!

What is any theater fan without a Broadway-themed poster decorating their walls? There are so many famous Broadway costumes to appreciate, and this poster features some of the most legendary ensembles to ever grace the stage, from Evita's balcony dress to Elphaba and Glinda's iconic looks, and many more. You can purchase the poster for $30!

What could be more perfect than being able to show off your love of Broadway on your person, any time you feel like? This theater-themed scarf is the perfect present for any scarf-loving theater nerd who wants to stay cozy in the winter and show off their theater pride. The scarf features the logos of everything from Mamma Mia! to The Lion King to Beetlejuice, and is $25.17.

A slightly more subtle than the scarf above- but no less awesome- way for your theater-loving friend to show off their love of Broadway is a musical logo phone case! Featuring logos of shows including Spring Awakening, Sister Act, Seussical, Les Miserables and many more, this case comes in a range of styles and can fit many different iPhone models. From a soft case, to a snap case, to a tough case, and from an iPhone 4 to an iPhone 12, this case is a fun gift at $21.88.

For your friend who can proudly say that the Six cast recording was their most-listened to album of 2020, this creative sticker makes for the perfect stocking stuffer. Small and versatile, this sticker can be put on water bottles, computers, notebooks and more, and can be purchased in a range of sizes and styles for a manageable $3.12.

This candle is perfect for any Renthead who likes Broadway as much as they like keeping their space cozy! This large, handmade "Would you light my candle?" candle from Wild Brand is $30, will light up any room, and is perfect for the holidays.

Theater jewelry is always a must-have! With this Broadway-themed charm bracelet you can pick 9 shows to be included on each bracelet, perfect for featuring your friend or family member's theater obsessions! The bracelet comes in a range of sizes from 6 1/4 inches to 8 1/2 inches and is $25.12.

For anyone who is obsessed with Mamma Mia- and really, who isn't, let's be honest- this Donna and the Dynamos pillow will make the perfect edition to any theater-lover's home! You can buy the cover only, or the cover and insert for $22.30.

Help benefit Broadway Cares by purchasing a hand-drawn portrait created by artist Charla Hayen! This beautiful piece of artwork, which can be purchased to say either 'Bravo' or 'Break a Leg' comes with a black mounted frame and measures 10" x 8". This thoughtful, artsy gift can be purchased for $30.

Trendy and practical, this tote bag benefiting Broadway Cares is the perfect gift for the theater-lover in your life. The shows featured on the bag include Mean Girls, Hadestown, Tina, Ain't Too Proud, West Side Story, Moulin Rouge!, Jagged Little Pill, and many more. The 12" x 12" x 6"clear tote bag is $30.

A fun new holiday package by Second Stage, you can now purchase the Second Stage Forever" ticket, which can be used any season, any year, for any production! Forever tickets are $45 for off-Broadway productions at the Tony Kiser Theater and $85 for Broadway productions at the Hayes Theater, and are available for a limited time.

Gift the gift of theater merch this holiday season with exciting items from the BroadwayWorld store! From BroadwayWorld sweatpants to 'Future Broadway Star' phone cases and baby clothes, to pillows, posters and more, the BroadwayWorld store has everything that a theater-obsessed person could want, in prices ranging from $12.50 to $50, depending on the item. Select items in the BroadwayWorld store also benefit The Trevor Project, Trans Lifeline, and The Actors Fund.