Last Chance to Get Discount Seats to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in Columbus

Don't feed the plants! This timeless cult-hit musical comedy has been passed from generation to generation and remains one of the most produced musicals in America. With a new film version starring Lady Gaga coming, and a recent Off-Broadway hit revival, Short North Stage has received special permission to create a stunning new production in Columbus. The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II"- after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination! Featuring stunning puppetry and favorite hit songs like "Suddenly Seymour", "Skid Row" and "Somewhere That's Green", Little Shop of Horrors is bound to be an audience favorite for years to come! Directed by Thom Warren (Broadway's Lion King) Choreographed by Edward Carignan (SNS Artistic Director) **"Plant-Based Feast" VIP Gala Tickets available for Opening Night March 18! type Code in before selecting seats