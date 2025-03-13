LOVE IS BLIIND THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL to Open in March at The Players Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beautiful Dreamers Comedy, creator of the hit show True Crime the Musical, has a brand new show this year. Inspired by the popular reality series, Love is Blind the Improvised Musical combines guilty pleasure with comedy, music, and a fun interactive element.

Aside from getting an audience suggestion at the top of the show of who the couple is, the duo invites audience members to fill out slips before the show that the pair will open throughout the performance, weaving whatever's written down into the plot of the story. From there, a musical is improvised on the spot, starting with a couple meeting in the pods to deciding their future at the altar. Whether you're a fan of reality TV or not, the show has something for everyone.