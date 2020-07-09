Live with Carnegie Hall presents Rosanne Cash!

"As one of the country's premier singer-songwriters, Rosanne Cash has given voice to the American spirit for decades. With a focus on protest music-past and present-and its ability to bring people together in times of crisis, Cash and her notable guests explore the importance of music as part of our shared cultural history."

Watch below!

This episode is moderated by John Schaefer, and features performances of "License to Kill" with Cash; "Blessed the Brave" with Lizz Wright; "Big Stars Have Tumbled" with Elvis Costello; "Can You Be Human?" with Ry Cooder; "Long As I Can See the Light" with Marc Cohn; "A Change Is Gonna Come" with Brandi Carlile and Gary Clark Jr.; and "We're All In This Together Now" with Cash and John Paul White.

