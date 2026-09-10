LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Sets Run Record and September Celebrations

Little Shop of Horrors is about to hit a major milestone at The Westside Theatre: matching the original 1982 Orpheum production's total performance count of 2,210 and becoming the longest-running production in the show's history. The milestone arrives just in time for Little Shop Day (September 21), and to celebrate the beloved show's incredible legacy, a month-long lineup of events and activations will take place throughout September.



Milestone celebration activities of the month include:



MUSHNIK & SON, OPEN FOR BUSINESS:

Little Shop of Horrors takes over Starbright Floral Design (140 W 26th St), creating a real-life Mushnik & Son Flower Shop open to the public beginning September 10th, and continuing through the end of the month. Starbright Floral Design, known as The Official Florist of the City that Never Sleeps, is a family-owned flower shop and event floral production company that has been proud to serve NYC since 1994. Known for creative floral designs and exceptional customer service, Starbright's flowers can be found in the most iconic venues, historic hotels, premiere offices, as well as private residences throughout New York.

SKID ROW STORIES:

From September 22–26, the celebration continues after the curtain falls, with a week-long series of post-show talkbacks exploring the many facets of Little Shop of Horrors and its enduring legacy — from the show's iconic Seymours, Audreys, Dentists, and puppets, to its place in Black theater history. Each night will feature special guests, members of the current company, and a few surprise cameos. For details, follow @LittleShopNYC on all social platforms.

LITTLE SHOP OF HOMAGE:

A special, collectors-edition Playbill cover is now available at the theater throughout the month of September, featuring a design that honors the original Orpheum production’s iconic Showbill.

GROW FOR ME:

Audrey II is officially a recognizable plant on the Planta app! Planta is trusted by millions of users to help their plants survive and thrive. Whether you're caring for your first plant or one that’s strange and interesting, now, you can get all the information you need to keep Audrey II alive by searching her in the Planta App. Warning: some plants are harder to keep alive than others!

SUDDENLY, SINGALONG:

Following the September 15th performance, audiences are invited to stick around for a special singalong with members of the Little Shop of Horrors company.

SOMEWHERE THAT’S DELICIOUS:

Little Shop of Horrors is taking over Schmackary’s! Throughout September, fans can satisfy their sweet tooth with the limited-edition “Mean, Green Cookies and Cream” cookie, inspired by everyone’s favorite carnivorous plant.

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