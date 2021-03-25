Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts
LISTEN: Maya Jade Frank and Michael Lee Brown Join TAKE A BOW Podcast
Past guests on Take a Bow include Carolee Carmello, Christine Dwyer, Lena Hall and more.
Eli Tokash, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced this month's guest on TAKE A BOW. The podcast explores what it is like to be a kid/teenager in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers.
Broadway and Disney Channel star, Maya Jade Frank shares stories about her time on Broadway (Mary Poppins, Evita) and how those experiences helped prepare her for the TV/Film industry. Now, Maya and her sister, Teyha, have created "The Ya Sisters," a digital platform highlighting inspiring young adults who are using their own unique voices to change their corners of the world. Their work benefits countless non-profit organizations!
Listen to the episode below!
Dear Evan Hansen Star, Michael Lee Brown shares his experience having a unique role in his Broadway Debut. Casted to play Evan, Jared, and Connor in Dear Evan Hansen he found himself watching the show every night to study each character. He goes in depth by telling listeners how he prepares for each role and which elements of the characters he likes the most. Michael also shares his experience in creating the podcast simpLEEfy, a podcast to help simplify one's life, as well as his musical inspirations as he releases songs of his own.
Now teaming up to create BeneFIT, Maya and Michael talk through the process of what performers, or people of any profession, can gain from these donation based courses. Classes range from performance skills, health/wellness, cooking, and more. What are you waiting for? Check out BeneFIT to not only meet Broadway/TV stars while learning, but you will also be supporting The Actors Fund, as 100% of the donations go straight to the organization.
Tune in to get more information about BeneFIT as well as Maya Jade Frank and Michael Lee Brown entertaining, yet insightful stories of their successful careers!
Take A Bow is a weekly release of insightful conversations with guests from all aspects of the theatre and entertainment world hosted by two of the most successful teens on Broadway. Eli Tokash allows listeners to hear what it's like behind the curtains of Broadway. You will hear from casting directors, stage managers, directors, musicians, crew members, child guardians, producers, actors, and more.
You can listen to all episodes via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict, BPN.com/TakeABow, and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.