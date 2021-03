LISTEN: Maya Jade Frank and Michael Lee Brown Join TAKE A BOW Podcast

Dear Evan Hansen Star, Michael Lee Brown shares his experience having a unique role in his Broadway Debut. Casted to play Evan, Jared, and Connor in Dear Evan Hansen he found himself watching the show every night to study each character. He goes in depth by telling listeners how he prepares for each role and which elements of the characters he likes the most. Michael also shares his experience in creating the podcast simpLEEfy, a podcast to help simplify one's life, as well as his musical inspirations as he releases songs of his own.