LIC Arts Open Announces Gallery Nights
Following the success of the first 2019 Gallery Nights, LIC Arts Open has announced that the second event of the year will take place on Thursday, July 18 with an exciting program of art-related offerings and experiences.
Please take this opportunity to support the local arts scene, every third Thursday of the month. Long Island City Galleries and art venues will open their doors to the public from 6 to 9 p.m. in an after-hours celebration of art and culture. Many venues have specific events and one off happenings to co-incide with Gallery Nights - these activities change each month.
Our program this month features exhibitions on view at different venues, opening receptions, open studios, live music, and immersive-interactive experiences. The Sculpture Center will be offering a free guided tour at 7 p.m. and Artist & Craftsman Supply will host a Make Your Own TIny Canvas workshop, where participants will be able to make their own artwork and take it home with them.
List of participating venues and map:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1vI41QpwzLM9hlFzDYC5FOvQCFZivV4WH&usp=sharing
Alterwork Studios
Member Showcase
Opening reception and open studios
with potluck and music, bring your
own records to be played
30-09 35th Ave.
Artist & Craftsman Supply
Paint on Your Own Tiny Canvas
Free painting workshop
34-09 Queens Blvd.
Departure Studios
Konstantine Angelopolous
Opening reception
44-61 11th St.
Edison Price Lighting Gallery
REVISION 2
An exhibit featuring NYC artists who have worked with materials
collected from Edison Price Lighting's on-site factory
41-50 22nd St.
Joel Voisard Studio
Professional workshop and sculpture studio
45-28 11th St.
Local Project
Desiring Machines for Living
Nicole McMahan School of Visual Arts MFA Thesis Exhibit
11-27 44th Rd.
Materials for the Arts
Opening reception of The Artists of Materials for the Arts.
An exhibition showcasing artwork created by MFTA staff and teaching artists
33-00 Northern Blvd, 3rd Fl.
Radiator Studios
Moldable, Injectable, Extrudable, Vacuum-able
An interactive, immersive exhibition
43-36 10th st., 2nd Fl., Studio 10
SculptureCenter
Current exhibitions (6-8 p.m.):
Jean-Luc Moulène: More or Less Bone
Matt Keegan: What Was & What Is
Ektor Garcia: Cadena Perpetua
Free guided tour at 7 p.m.
44-19 Purves St.
The LIC Arts Open Galleries at the Factory
2019 Summer Exhibition
Group show revolving around the theme of summer
30-30 47th Ave.
The Local NY
LuLu
A mixed media show depicting famous New York City landmarks
1302 44th Ave.
The Plaxall Gallery
Summer Salon 2019, tribute to Harry Nasse
Urban Dance, visual rhythm of cities
Welcome to the Multiverse
5-25 46th Ave.