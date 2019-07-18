LIC Arts Open Announces Gallery Nights

Following the success of the first 2019 Gallery Nights, LIC Arts Open has announced that the second event of the year will take place on Thursday, July 18 with an exciting program of art-related offerings and experiences.

Please take this opportunity to support the local arts scene, every third Thursday of the month. Long Island City Galleries and art venues will open their doors to the public from 6 to 9 p.m. in an after-hours celebration of art and culture. Many venues have specific events and one off happenings to co-incide with Gallery Nights - these activities change each month.

Our program this month features exhibitions on view at different venues, opening receptions, open studios, live music, and immersive-interactive experiences. The Sculpture Center will be offering a free guided tour at 7 p.m. and Artist & Craftsman Supply will host a Make Your Own TIny Canvas workshop, where participants will be able to make their own artwork and take it home with them.

List of participating venues and map:

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1vI41QpwzLM9hlFzDYC5FOvQCFZivV4WH&usp=sharing

Alterwork Studios

Member Showcase

Opening reception and open studios

with potluck and music, bring your

own records to be played

30-09 35th Ave.

?

Artist & Craftsman Supply

Paint on Your Own Tiny Canvas

Free painting workshop

34-09 Queens Blvd.

?

Departure Studios

Konstantine Angelopolous

Opening reception

44-61 11th St.

Edison Price Lighting Gallery

REVISION 2

An exhibit featuring NYC artists who have worked with materials

collected from Edison Price Lighting's on-site factory

41-50 22nd St.

Joel Voisard Studio

Professional workshop and sculpture studio

45-28 11th St.

Local Project

Desiring Machines for Living

Nicole McMahan School of Visual Arts MFA Thesis Exhibit

11-27 44th Rd.

?

Materials for the Arts

Opening reception of The Artists of Materials for the Arts.

An exhibition showcasing artwork created by MFTA staff and teaching artists

33-00 Northern Blvd, 3rd Fl.

?

Radiator Studios

Moldable, Injectable, Extrudable, Vacuum-able

An interactive, immersive exhibition

43-36 10th st., 2nd Fl., Studio 10

?

SculptureCenter

Current exhibitions (6-8 p.m.):

Jean-Luc Moulène: More or Less Bone

Matt Keegan: What Was & What Is

Ektor Garcia: Cadena Perpetua

Free guided tour at 7 p.m.

44-19 Purves St.

The LIC Arts Open Galleries at the Factory

2019 Summer Exhibition

Group show revolving around the theme of summer

30-30 47th Ave.

?

The Local NY

LuLu

A mixed media show depicting famous New York City landmarks

1302 44th Ave.

?

The Plaxall Gallery

Summer Salon 2019, tribute to Harry Nasse

Urban Dance, visual rhythm of cities

Welcome to the Multiverse

5-25 46th Ave.







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You