Video: LES MISÉRABLES: The Arena Concert Spectacular in Rehearsal

Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular has released an all new video, offering a peek inside the rehearsal room. Featuring members of the cast including Shan Ako, Samantha Barks, Killian Donnelly, Bradley Jaden, Matt Lucas, Rob Madge, Christian Mark Gibbs, Beatrice Penny-Touré, Gerónimo Rauch, Jeremy Secomb, Jac Yarrow, and more!

Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular hits the Radio City Music Hall stage this summer beginning Thursday, July 23 for a limited time through Sunday, August 9 only.

Check out the video!

LES MISÉRABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR was developed from the hugely successful Les Misérables The Staged Concert, which played for over 200 record-breaking performances in the West End and the 25th Anniversary performance at The O2. It features a new design specifically created for larger venues and an electrifying production enhanced with new set and lighting designs, bringing Cameron Mackintosh’s production to life on a never-before-seen scale.

Three-time Olivier Award winner Philip Quast, who originated Javert in the Australian production in 1987, a role he reprised for the 10th Anniversary Concert at the Royal Albert Hall, also returns, now in the role of the Bishop of Digne. West End performer Rob Madge will return to the production, this time as Bamatabois, having previously starred as Gavroche in the 25th Anniversary Concert at The O2.

They join the previously announced Alfie Boe (La Bohème), Killian Donnelly (Kinky Boots), and Gerónimo Rauch (Les Misérables: The 25th Anniversary) sharing the role of Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends) and Jeremy Secomb (Evita) sharing the role of Javert, Samantha Barks(The Greatest Showman, Les Misérablesfilm adaptation) as Fantine, Matt Lucas (Les Misérables: The 25th Anniversary) as Thénardier, Marina Prior (The Phantom of the Opera) as Madame Thénardier, Jac Yarrow (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Marius, Beatrice Penny-Touré (The Book of Mormon) as Cosette, Shan Ako (Les Misérables 40th Anniversary West End) as Éponine and Christian Mark Gibbs (Camelot) as Enjolras, leading an on-stage company of cast and orchestra members of over 65.