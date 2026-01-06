L’Alliance New York To Present HD Screenings Of TWELFTH NIGHT OR WHAT YOU WILL And LE BOURGEOIS GENTILHOMME

L’Alliance New York will present HD screenings of Twelfth Night or What You Will (La Nuit des rois ou Tout ce que vous voulez) and Le Bourgeois gentilhomme at the Florence Gould Theater, located at 55 East 59th Street in New York City.

Twelfth Night or What You Will will screen Thursday, January 22, 2026 at 7:00 p.m., followed by Le Bourgeois gentilhomme on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $15.

Both screenings will be presented in French with English subtitles.

TWELFTH NIGHT OR WHAT YOU WILL (LA NUIT DES ROIS OU TOUT CE QUE VOUS VOULEZ)

Directed by Thomas Ostermeier, Twelfth Night or What You Will marks the director’s first collaboration with the Comédie-Française. Ostermeier, known for his interpretations of Shakespeare, approaches the comedy with a contemporary staging that emphasizes physicality and close attention to the text. The production has a running time of approximately three hours with no intermission.

A 10-minute pre-recorded interview will be shown prior to the screening. The performance contains nudity and scenes that may not be suitable for all audiences.

LE BOURGEOIS GENTILHOMME

Le Bourgeois gentilhomme is presented in a new production by the Comédie-Française, often referred to as “La Maison de Molière.” The comédie-ballet follows a bourgeois merchant’s attempts to elevate his social status and satirizes class aspiration and affectation.

The production is directed by Valérie Lesort and Christian Hecq, who reimagine the 17th-century work with stylized design elements and music. The running time is approximately two hours and twenty minutes with no intermission.

This program is presented as originally created and contains cultural stereotypes reflective of its historical period. An 18-minute pre-recorded interview will be shown prior to the screening.

TICKETS

Tickets for both screenings start at $15 and may be purchased through L’Alliance New York.