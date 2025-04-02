LARRY THE MUSICAL Concept Album to be Released This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The creators of Larry the Musical: An American Journey will release the concept album on Saturday, April 5, 2025, available digitally and on vinyl. This musical release celebrates the extraordinary legacy of Filipino American labor leader Larry Itliong and the Filipino families who sparked the American labor movement.

The digital concept album is available for pre-order now on Bandcamp. Pre-sale purchasers will receive an exclusive first listen of one featured track immediately upon ordering, with the full digital album delivered on the official release date. Click to Order Here: https://larrythemusical.bandcamp.com

In addition to the digital launch, vinyl pre-sales began on March 17, 2025, honoring the one-year anniversary of the musical's world premiere. The vinyl will also ship beginning April 5. Click to Order the limited Collector's Edition Vinyl here: https://www.larrythemusical.com/

To commemorate the release, a special album launch event will be held on April 5, 2025, at 2:00PM and 4:00 PM at the Children's Creativity Museum in San Francisco. The 2:00 PM event will feature writer/ executive producer Gayle Romasanta and composer/executive producer Bryan Pangilinan and will showcase videos from the musical. The 4:00 PM event will feature live music from the album, behind-the-scenes stories, and an opportunity to meet the creators and cast. Visit www.larrythemusical.com for additional information.

"Larry the Musical is about Larry Itliong and the community that stood by his side," said Gayle Romasanta, Writer and Executive Producer. "It is also about passing the torch of self-determination to the next generation, ensuring they understand their own hopes and dreams, and the power they have when they stand together."

Whether you experienced the sold-out theatrical production or are discovering the story for the first time, this concept album invites listeners into a deeply inspiring and emotional journey through American history, immigrant struggle, and collective resilience.

The concept album was produced by award-winning music directors Alicia Jeffrey and Sean Kana, directed by Billy Bustamante, and was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Cam Perridge. With vocal coaching by Daniel Lloyd Pias, photography by Christopher J. Sotelo, and graphic design by Rick Narvarte. Gayle Romasanta, writer, and Bryan Pangilinan, composer, served as executive producers.

Featuring artists Kylie Abucay, Emily Borromeo, Eymard Meneses Cabling, Joshua Carandang, Rocky James Concepcion, VIDA MAE FERNANDEZ, Jaron Liclican, Daniel Lloyd Pias, Abdon Santiago, Marah Sotelo, Jocelyn "Jojo" Thompson-Jordan, Kurt Tijamo, and Romelo Urbi.

Musicians include Sean Kana, Alicia Jeffrey, Danny Min, Lane Sanders, Ami Nashimoto, Emily Chiet, Joshua Icban, Larry De La Cruz, and Herna Cruz-Louie.

Track List

Opening / Where I Wanna Be

I Promise You

A New Hope

King Street Landing

Train

American Mary

Watsonville / Stockton

Protest / Cut, Drop, Leave It & Walk

Solidarity Forever

Fever Dream / Better This Time

I See You