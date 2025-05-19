LADY WHITE SNAKE Dances Into The Koch Theater In July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a spectacular celebration of transformation, independence, and artistic vision, Lady White Snake will premiere in New York with three performances at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 26–27, 2025: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

This dance drama from the Shanghai Grand Theatre is a reimagining of a beloved Chinese legend. Tickets start at $27 and can be purchased [HERE]. An early bird discount of 30% is available through June 15, 2025.

Presented in the Year of the Snake, Lady White Snake offers a contemporary interpretation of one of China's Four Great Folktales, using the language of dance to explore A Woman's Journey of Self-Discovery. At once timeless and urgently modern, the production examines identity, autonomy, and personal transformation.

With artistic direction by Yuanyuan Tan—former San Francisco Ballet principal dancer and one of the most celebrated ballerinas of her generation—the production features a cast of leading international dancers and the Shanghai Opera House Dance Ensemble. Directed by Zhou Ke, with choreography by Peixian Wang, an original score by Zhong Xu, script by Zhou Luo, set design by Guangjian Gao, lighting design by Lihe Xiao, video design by Jiangzhou Feng and costumes by Viola Zhang, the work unfolds through rich storytelling and a fusion of ballet and traditional Chinese dance. With its refined aesthetic sensibility, Lady White Snake draws inspiration from classical Jiangnan culture while embracing striking visual design and immersive theatricality.

“Lady White Snake holds deep personal meaning for me—as an artist, a woman, and someone who has undergone her own transformation,” said Yuanyuan Tan. “To bring this work to Lincoln Center in the Year of the Snake feels both symbolic and profound. I'm honored to share this production with audiences in New York and to continue building new creative bridges between East and West.”

Inspired by one of China's most cherished legends, Lady White Snake follows a woman who begins to question the perfect life she's expected to lead. As her independent spirit—embodied by the fierce and vibrant Green Snake (Xiao Qing) —emerges, concern from those closest to her leads to an encounter with a psychiatrist determined to return her to who she once was. Through surreal dreamscapes and subconscious battles, she confronts the tension between societal expectations and personal truth. With the support of the man who once feared her change, she ultimately finds the courage to choose herself. Lyrical, stirring, and deeply human, Lady White Snake is a celebration of self-discovery, resilience, and the transformative power of becoming who you truly are.

This visionary production is brought to life by an acclaimed creative team. Choreographers Peixian Wang bring a dynamic blend of classical and contemporary movement, drawing from extensive international careers with companies such as New York City Ballet, Nederlands Dans Theater, Beijing Modern Dance Company, and Tao Dance Theater. Director Zhou Ke and Composer Zhong Xu shape the work's sophisticated narrative and original score, while Dramaturg Zhou Luo, Set Designer Guangjian Gao, Lighting Designer Lihe Xiao, Video Designer Jiangzhou Feng, and Costume Designer Viola Zhang create the production's immersive visual world.

Lady White Snake will be presented by two alternating casts, each delivering outstanding performances on their respective show dates

Cast: Moon

Lady White / Wife – Dingwen Ao

Xu Xian / Husband – Jinhao Zhang

Xiao Qing – Yimei Tan

Fa Hai / Psychologist – Yu Song

Cast: Luck

Lady White / Wife – Sirui Liu

Xu Xian / Husband – Jiayong Sun

Xiao Qing – Nianci Wang

Fa Hai / Psychologist – Hailu Su

More detailed biographies of the lead dancers are included below.

Lady White Snake is the latest international production presented by the Shanghai Grand Theatre, one of China's most prestigious cultural institutions. Known for its commitment to innovation and cross-cultural dialogue, the theatre plays a vital role in shaping China's performing arts landscape and producing ambitious new works that engage audiences worldwide.

Lady White Snake will grace the stage of the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for three performances only: Saturday, July 26, and Sunday, July 27, 2025. Tickets start at $27 and can be purchased at [HERE]. This landmark engagement invites New York audiences into a world of myth and modernity, powerfully reimagined by some of the most exciting voices in global dance today.

Performance Schedule

Saturday, July 26 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 27 at 1:30 p.m.