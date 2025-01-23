LABYRINTH Sequel in the Works From Director Robert Eggers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The oft-delayed Labyrinth sequel is moving forward. According to Deadline, Nosferatu director Robert Eggers is set to write and direct a sequel to Jim Henson's Labyrinth for TriStar Pictures. Rumors of another Labyrinth film have been swirling for years, with various directors attached including Fede Álvarez and Scott Derrickson.

Eggers is writing the script with The Northman collaborator Sjón, who is also working with the filmmaker on the recently announced werewolf flick Werwulf. The movie will be produced with Chris and Eleanor Columbus, alongside Jim Henson's daughter Lisa Henson. Jim Henson's son, Brian Henson, will executive produce. At this point, it is unknown who will appear in the sequel or if original star Jennifer Connelly will return. It is also unclear if the movie will include new musical numbers.

Eggers is currently seeing great success with Nosferatu, the remake of the 1922 silent classic, which itself is a take on Bram Stoker's Dracula. The movie, which is now on digital and playing in theaters, was just nominated for several Academy Awards, including Best Production Design and Best Cinematography.

Starring David Bowie and Connelly, the original 1986 movie Labyrinth is a musical fantasy adventure that follows Sarah Williams (Connelly) as she makes her way through the Labyrinth of the Goblin King Jareth (Bowie) in search of her little brother Toby.

A mainstay of the fantasy genre with its spectacular visual effects and ground-breaking animatronics, Labyrinth is of special interest to David Bowie fans worldwide as the film contains original songs written and recorded by Bowie specifically for the film.

The movie was produced by The Jim Henson Company and Lucasfilm Ltd. with creatures brought to life by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. Henson also directed, working closely with acclaimed artist and Conceptual Designer Brian Froud, and Executive Producer George Lucas to create the film.

Labyrinth features a soundtrack of unique and memorable melodies, including Bowie's original songs like “Magic Dance,” “Underground” and “As the World Falls Down,” along with Trevor Jones' orchestral score. It has gained a cult following in the years since its release.