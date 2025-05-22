L Morgan Lee & Jason Veasey Star In The Season One Finale of DRAMA: AN AURAL EXPERIENCE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Step into a world of the supernatural, the paranormal, and the delightfully mysterious with DRAMA: AN AURAL EXPERIENCE - Season 1: Anthology, a cinematic audio drama series sonically crafted for headphones and designed to transport listeners through spine-tingling soundscapes and richly layered short-form storytelling.

The series is written by New York Times bestselling author Jeffrey James Keyes (Killer Chef with James Patterson), directed, sound designed, and executive produced by Aaron Salazar (featured in The New York Times for The Cooping Theory 1969: Who Killed Edgar Allan Poe?), with an original score and theme song by Mexico-based composing duo Manuel Pelayo and Giancarlo Bonfanti.

AKS Immersive gratefully celebrates the success of DRAMA: AN AURAL EXPERIENCE - Season 1: Anthology, the show's debut season, with six mesmerizing episodes already released. Blending cutting-edge sound design with riveting narratives, the series has quickly earned 5-star acclaim for its immersive, theatre-of-the-mind experience. As the season approaches its thrilling conclusion, the double episode season finale will star celebrated Broadway performers L Morgan Lee (Tony Award Nominee for A Strange Loop) and Jason Veasey (Pulitzer Prize & Tony Award-winning musical A Strange Loop; Friendship, A24; "Jonathan" Only Murders in the Building, Hulu). The cast features Gillian Saker (Dopesick, Ridley Scott/Apple TV+; Lynley, BBC; Golden Shield, Manhattan Theatre Club), Dara Kramer, David Israeli, Caturah Brown & Samantha Lacey Johnson.

DRAMA: AN AURAL EXPERIENCE - Season 1: Anthology rounds out its creative team with Matthew Solomon as Creative Producer and Madeline Corcoran as Marketing Director. Casting is by AKS Immersive and Aaron Salazar. Stay connected on social media: @drama_pod on Instagram, and visit drama-pod.com and aksimmersive.com.

Blending state-of-the-art sound design with stellar performances, DRAMA: AN AURAL EXPERIENCE offers listeners a truly cinematic storytelling experience. Each episode brings audiences into fully realized worlds where every sound enhances the drama, suspense, and emotion.

Director & Executive Producer Aaron Salazar shares, "The goal of our series is to respect the audience's time with each episode being a tight 6 to 25 minutes and to make high-quality production and top-tier acting accessible to anyone worldwide via your favorite podcast platforms. Each episode is its own stand-alone story, and the difference with our storytelling style is that YOU, the audience member, are the other character in the story, and the characters speak to you directly, or you are the fly on the wall listening in on the scene. It is personal, not presentational, creating a more bespoke and intimate audio experience. My hope is that you enjoy it as a quick respite from the world."

Show Author Jeffrey James Keyes shares, "At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, so many of us in the theater world turned to audio, video, and new media to keep storytelling alive. This series is the result of that shift-a creative collaboration between two longtime friends, with each episode adapted from original plays of mine, reimagined for an immersive audio experience."

Episodes:

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and other major platforms. Please wear headphones for the best experience. Catch the first six episodes available now, and the double episode season finale starring L Morgan Lee and Jason Veasey will be released on Memorial Day Weekend!