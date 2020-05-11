Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming to Appear on THE VIOLET HOUR

THE VIOLET HOUR, Caveat's late night show with a far-out twist, is back as a livestream event to beam some joy into your home!

Winnifred Coombe (CAROLINE KINGSLEY), a Victorian spiritualist and scientist, transcends time and space to invite audiences into her space craft for a comedic, musical ritual. Winnifred's humble goal? To make merry and help audiences blossom into the most glorious versions of themselves. Celebrity Earth guests mingle with Winnifred and her outlandish friends from outer dimensions to discuss the birds and the bees and the blooms from the safe distance of our zoom-zones. Join them as they sing, dance, and chat about how to save the planet or at least enjoy the heck out of their last breaths on this little blue sphere.

APPEARING FROM THEIR ZOOM COCOONS: KRISTIN CHENOWETH (WICKED, PUSHING DAISIES), featuring a special drop-in from ALAN CUMMING (CABARET, THE GOOD WIFE), and live music from Winnifred's spacecraft band GREAT TIME! Plus more dancing, stream-surprises, guests including Lynn Brunelle (author and Emmy Award-winning writer for BILL NYE THE SCIENCE GUY), as well as comedy from THOMAS WHITTINGTON (OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT) and many more!

DETAILS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

7 PM EST

Caveat Livestream

Tickets to watch live: caveat.nyc/event/the-violet-hour-a-late-night-livestream-from-another-dimension-5-16-2020

Tickets start at $5







