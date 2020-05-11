Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming to Appear on THE VIOLET HOUR
THE VIOLET HOUR, Caveat's late night show with a far-out twist, is back as a livestream event to beam some joy into your home!
Winnifred Coombe (CAROLINE KINGSLEY), a Victorian spiritualist and scientist, transcends time and space to invite audiences into her space craft for a comedic, musical ritual. Winnifred's humble goal? To make merry and help audiences blossom into the most glorious versions of themselves. Celebrity Earth guests mingle with Winnifred and her outlandish friends from outer dimensions to discuss the birds and the bees and the blooms from the safe distance of our zoom-zones. Join them as they sing, dance, and chat about how to save the planet or at least enjoy the heck out of their last breaths on this little blue sphere.
APPEARING FROM THEIR ZOOM COCOONS: KRISTIN CHENOWETH (WICKED, PUSHING DAISIES), featuring a special drop-in from ALAN CUMMING (CABARET, THE GOOD WIFE), and live music from Winnifred's spacecraft band GREAT TIME! Plus more dancing, stream-surprises, guests including Lynn Brunelle (author and Emmy Award-winning writer for BILL NYE THE SCIENCE GUY), as well as comedy from THOMAS WHITTINGTON (OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT) and many more!
DETAILS
Saturday, May 16, 2020
7 PM EST
Caveat Livestream
Tickets to watch live: caveat.nyc/event/the-violet-hour-a-late-night-livestream-from-another-dimension-5-16-2020
Tickets start at $5
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, airing today, May 8 (2pm EST). I... (read more)
VIDEO: Isaac Powell and the WEST SIDE STORY Orchestra Perform 'Something's Coming'
Check out a very special digital rendition of 'Something's Coming' featuring West Side Story star, Isaac Powell, and the show's amazing orchestra.... (read more)
Final Day For Submissions To The Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Competition
Today is the final date to submit for BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE - a new, online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsor... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Share Great Update on Nick Cordero's Recovery Progress- 'He Is Starting to Follow Commands'
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the co... (read more)
Ruthie Ann Miles Announces Birth of Baby Girl, Hope Elizabeth
Ruthie Ann Miles has announced the birth of her baby daughter, Hope Elizabeth!... (read more)
Stephen Sondheim is Now on Instagram!
Stephen Sondheim is now on Instagram!... (read more)