Kristin Chenoweth, Neil Patrick Harris & More Join Dolly Parton's PET GALA Musical Variety Special

The two hour variety special will air Wednesday, Feb. 21 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Doggy Parton and CBS will partner on DOLLY PARTON'S PET GALA, a two-hour variety special featuring exclusive musical performances by music's biggest stars, and a one-of-a-kind runway revealing the best in doggy fashion, featuring Parton's most iconic looks as well as embellished looks from Dolly's Doggy Parton pet line.

Parton will be joined on the pink carpet by co-host Jane Lynch, with runway correspondents Kelly Osbourne and Rachel Smith.

In addition to the stylish pups working the runway in the latest doggy fashion trends, the show will feature special guests appearing alongside beloved pets, including Kristin Chenoweth, Neil Patrick Harris, Kristen Bell, Iain Armitage, Drew Barrymore, Margaret Cho, Carson Kressley, Jim Nantz and Jessica Simpson, among others.

The special event will feature performances of Parton classics, including “9 to 5,” “I Will Always Love You,” “Puppy Love” and “Jolene,” with Parton and country hitmakers Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce, Chris Janson and KC of KC of the Sunshine Band performing. More guests will be announced at a later date.

The two hours variety special will air Wednesday, Feb. 21 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

“I have hosted or co-hosted many shows throughout my career, but I have never been more excited about co-hosting a show than I am about being part of this pet gala! I love animals. I've got all kinds, and of course, I've always had little dogs around, and big ones! We're going to have some of all kinds and colors on the show, and there is nothing more fun to me than when little animals do what they do best, and I'm looking forward to it! There is so much fun stuff, and I know all the animal lovers out there are going to love this show,” said Dolly Parton.

DOLLY PARTON'S PET GALA is executive produced by Dolly Parton, Frank Garritano, Danny Nozell and Van Toffler. The special is produced by Sandollar Productions, Gunpowder & Sky and NOZ Entertainment.



