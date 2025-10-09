 tracker
Kori Chambers Will Host ADAPT Holiday Cheer Celebration

The event will be held on December 9th at Slate NY in New York City.

Kori Chambers, multi-Emmy-winning PIX11 News Anchor at 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., will return as host of the ADAPT Community Network Holiday Cheer Celebration on December 9th at Slate NY in New York City. The special event will be a night of festivities and games with proceeds supporting ADAPT Children's Programs.

Kori Chambers is a longtime ADAPT celebrity ambassador. In addition to being a two-time host of the ADAPT Holiday Cheer Celebration, he is also a past Co-Chair of the event, and has served as an ADAPT Team Captain for ADAPT's Virtual 5K/1 Mile Fun Run/Roll/Walk.

"We thank Kori Chambers for his incredible support for our children and their families," says Linda B. Laul. "He truly exemplifies the spirit and generosity of New Yorkers, and we are happy to have him as host and celebrity ambassador."

"I am delighted to return as host for this year's ADAPT Community Network Holiday Cheer Celebration," says Kori Chambers. "ADAPT Community Network reaches thousands of families and individuals living with disabilities throughout New York City. I am continually impressed by the scope and magnitude of their programs and ability to positively impact people's lives."

Past hosts for the ADAPT Holiday Cheer Celebration include Mike Woods, Jill Flint, Tamsen Fadal, and Camilla Barungi. Past Co-Chairs include Isiah Whitlock Jr., Steve Lacy, Teresa Priolo, Javier Gomez, Ines Rosales, Liza Huber, Mr. G, and Scott Stanford.




