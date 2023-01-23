Kids' Night on Broadway to Return in March, Featuring In-Theatre Activities & More

Kids' Night on Broadway will return to New York City on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Kids' Night on Broadway is an annual event where kids 18 and under can attend participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult. Participating shows will be announced and tickets will be available for purchase at a later date. To learn more and be the first to know when tickets go on sale, sign-up for The Broadway Fan Club at KidsNightonBroadway.com. (Minimum age of 13 years to join the free Fan Club.)

"Kids' Night on Broadway is back! We are excited to celebrate the program's 25th return this spring and have our theatres filled with the exuberant energy of young audiences, many who may be experiencing a live show for the very first time," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "Thanks to this program, 182,747 kids and teens have attended a show for free and we know that will affect their theatregoing habits for the future. Our research reflects that 63.5% of Broadway audiences reported attending theatre as children or adolescents, helping to establish early lifelong connections to live theatre. And we know that theatre and the arts lead to higher educational achievement and high school graduation rates, and greater happiness."

A Kids' Night on Broadway ticket also includes restaurant discounts, in-theatre activities for kids including talkbacks, Kids' Night on Broadway activity books, and other events still to be announced. Audience members attending their first Broadway show can celebrate the occasion by collecting commemorative "My First Broadway Show" stickers, available at participating theatres. This will be sure to leave a lasting impression for a young person's overall Broadway show experience.

All guests must have a ticket to attend shows; offer is applied as 50% off each ticket; no additional 'free' tickets are added to orders.

Kids' Night on Broadway will continue to take place throughout the year in multiple cities around the country with different shows and venues providing their own unique approach to the event. Please visit KidsNightonBroadway.com for specific dates and locations. This nationwide program is designed to introduce a new generation to the experience of live theatre.

Joining The Broadway Fan Club is free of charge and offers members the opportunity to stay up-to-date with Broadway's current and future happenings. Members will receive semi-regular Broadway show discount ticket offers, monthly Broadway newsletters, and information about programs such as Kids' Night on Broadway, all from The Broadway League, the official trade association for the Broadway industry. One must be age 13 or up to join the Fan Club.

Kids' Night on Broadway, a year-round national audience development program of The Broadway League, is generously presented by The New York Times with additional support from Westchester Family.

(Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The League's 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers in nearly 200 markets in North America and internationally. Each year, League members bring Broadway to upwards of 30 million people in New York, on tour across the U.S. and Canada, and around the globe. The Broadway League's newest category of membership, League Fellows, affords access and benefits to upcoming professionals who represent a diversity of background, ethnicity, experience, and views. The Broadway League annually co-presents the Antoinette Perry "Tony" Awards®, one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry.