Kids Eat Free at Ellen's Stardust Diner For One Night This Week

Ellen's Stardust Diner will take part in this year's Kids' Night On Broadway in partnership with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

On August 20th, if you visit the diner, you can present your Broadway tickets and all patrons under 18 will receive a free meal with the purchase of an adult entrée. The kids meals must be of equal of lesser value of purchased adult meal.

About Ellen's Stardust Diner

Ellen's Stardust Diner is a retro 1950s theme restaurant located at 1650 Broadway on the southeast corner of 51st Street in Theater District, Manhattan, New York City.

The diner is regarded as one of the best theme restaurants in New York. The diner also contains retro-themed memorabilia such as photos of many past Miss Subways on the walls, an indoor train, a 1956 Predicta television, and a “drive-in theater” screen that showcases performances from the 1950s. It is popular among children and adults.

Ellen's Stardust Diner was opened in 1987. It was the first 1950s themed restaurant in New York City and had waitresses in poodle skirts. In the late 1990s, a sister restaurant operated near Times Square under the name Stardust Dine-O-Mat.

Several alums of Ellen's Stardust Diner singing waitstaff have gone on to have successful careers on Broadway and American Idol. Many current staffers have received critical acclaim with original musicals at the NY Musical Theater Festival. Brandon Ellis, Eric Michael Krop, Stephen Tyler Davis, and Alysha Umphress (Shirley) are some of the successful singers who started their careers as singing wait-staffers at Ellen's Stardust Diner. Ellen's Stardust Diner is considered a breeding ground for singers. Former Ellen's staff members have been known to star in almost every Broadway and major off-Broadway musical such as Avenue Q, Jersey Boys, The Lion King, South Pacific, In The Heights, On The Town, Wicked, and Godspell.