Kennedy Center Announces Additional In-Person Concerts Featuring Norm Lewis and More

The in-person concerts will also feature WNO’s Marian Anderson Vocal Award Recipient Will Liverman, Kennedy Center Chamber Players and more.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has announced upcoming in-person performances through the innovative On Stage at the Opera House series. Designed to safely bring back live performing arts to the National Cultural Center, upcoming concerts will feature Tony Award® nominee Norm Lewis; Washington National Opera's 2020 Marian Anderson Vocal Award recipient Will Liverman; the Kennedy Center Chamber Players, comprised of titled players from the National Symphony Orchestra; NPR's A Jazz Piano Christmas; and the Grammy Award®-winning Takács Quartet. The configuration of the Opera House has been re-imagined to place the artists on a 30 x 24-foot stage extension built over the orchestra-level seating area. The audience will enter through the wide loading doors on the Center's front plaza and will sit in physically-distanced seats on the stage facing the iconic red interior of the hall.

Washington National Opera Marian Anderson Award Concert: Will Liverman in Recital

Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Named for the groundbreaking African American contralto, the Marian Anderson Vocal Award recognizes a young American singer in opera, oratorio, or recital repertory. In addition to the award given annually by the Washington National Opera and the Kennedy Center, the recipient also receives a residency at Washington's Duke Ellington School of the Arts and a recital presented by the Washington National Opera. This year's winner, baritone Will Liverman, has quickly gained a reputation for his compelling performances, with significant debuts on stages such as the Metropolitan Opera, Santa Fe Opera, Seattle Opera, Opera Philadelphia, and more.

Kennedy Center Chamber Players

Friday, November 13, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Comprised of titled players of the National Symphony Orchestra, this acclaimed ensemble has positioned itself in the upper echelons of chamber artistry. In this exclusive live event, they present two Beethoven masterworks: the "Ghost" Piano Trio in D major, Op. 70, and the "Kreutzer" Sonata.

Ricardo Cyncynates, violin

Heather LeDoux Green, violin

David Hardy, cello

Lambert Orkis, piano

An Evening with Norm Lewis

Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Following his lauded performance as Harold Hill in the Kennedy Center's 2019 Broadway Center Stage production of The Music Man and his sold-out VOICES concert in March, Tony®-nominated superstar Norm Lewis returns for an unforgettable evening.

NPR's A Jazz Piano Christmas

Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 8 p.m.

The Kennedy Center and NPR present this annual holiday tradition highlighting jazz pianists performing their favorite seasonal music. This perennially sold-out event will be recorded for future broadcast on NPR and streaming online.

Takács Quartet

Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 8 p.m.

After a triumphant Fortas Chamber Music recital of Bartók's cycle in 2019, the Grammy®-winning Takács Quartet presents a program of quintessential works by Schubert and Beethoven.

Edward Dusinberre, violin

Harumi Rhodes, violin

Richard O'Neill, viola

András Fejér, cello

Tickets for upcoming performances are now on-sale via the Kennedy Center website or by calling (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324.

The On Stage at the Opera House series launched on September 26 with the critically acclaimed concert, A Time to Sing: An Evening with Renée Fleming and Vanessa Williams. This unique event is available on demand via the Kennedy Center's website, and passes to view the concert may be purchased by clicking HERE. The series has also included sold-out concerts by musicians of the National Symphony Orchestra, Jazz Gallery All-Stars, the Dover Quartet, and the Escher Quartet.

The Kennedy Center's COVID-19 guidance is developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, one of the nation's leading hospitals, and a forefront leader in research, education, and health information. The expertise of the Cleveland Clinic is based on currently available data and guidelines from the CDC and has helped the Center to strengthen safety procedures.

The Kennedy Center is taking numerous steps to ensure the safety of everyone participating in on-site programming, while delivering a way for patrons to comfortably experience the live performing arts.

Physical Distancing: Each activity is designed with physical distancing in mind. Markers on the floor where lines form will encourage distancing of at least six feet between patrons in public spaces.

Heightened Cleaning Procedures: High-touch surfaces will receive frequent cleaning and performances spaces will be sanitized on a regular schedule.

Reduced Contact Points: The Center is working to reduce the number of contact points by implementing mobile tickets, encouraging prepaid parking, and eliminating cash transactions.

Employee Screening: All Kennedy Center employees will undergo health screening before reporting to work and will wear a mask or face covering while at work. In addition, gloves will be worn when there is not a contactless solution.

Sanitizing Stations: Hand sanitizer dispensers are available at all building entrances and other high-traffic areas.

Additionally, the Kennedy Center requires all patrons to wear proper face-covering masks and requests that patrons stay home if feeling sick, practice good hygiene, and allow extra time as exit and entry may take longer than usual with physical distancing in place. Further risk mitigation protocols may be implemented based on local conditions.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You