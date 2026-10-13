Kennedy Caughell's JUST THE BEGINNING Debut Album Released on CD

CENTER STAGE RECORDS has released Just the Beginning, the debut album from Kennedy Caughell, on CD Friday, November 13. The album is currently available on streaming and digital formats. Caughell is currently co-starring in Todrick Hall's Off-Broadway musical Midnight through November 8. Just the Beginning features both vintage and contemporary theater music.

The album is produced by Robbie Rozelle, Brian Spector, and Kennedy Caughell. Stream or download the album, or pre-order the CD, at orcd.co/justthebeginning.

Just the Beginning highlights a variety of musicals in which Caughell has appeared, including Wicked (“I'm Not That Girl” / “Defying Gravity”), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (“(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman”), 9 to 5 (“Get Out and Stay Out”), Waitress (“You Matter to Me”), and Paradise Square (“Heaven Save Our Home”). The album also includes “I Dream of Janey,” a number cut from the Broadway production of Paradise Square. The Paradise Square tracks, both world premiere recordings, are arranged and orchestrated by the musical's composer Jason Howland.

Also represented are selections from classic musicals such as Company (“Being Alive') and Annie Get Your Gun (“I Got the Sun in the Morning”), in addition to newer works like The Notebook (“My Days”) and Violet (“Let It Sing”). The album's title number, a world premiere recording from the new musical Far from Canterbury, has music and lyrics by Danny K. Bernstein.

Just the Beginning features guest vocal appearances by Jason Gotay (Floyd Collins), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), Shoba Narayan (Aladdin), and Isaiah Bailey (National Tour, The Phantom of the Opera). Additional vocals by Nyla Watson (Waitress), Gabrielle Elisabeth (Galileo), Emily Tucker (Frozen), and Andrew Cekala (Pippin).

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