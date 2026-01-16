Ken Coughlin's MISSED COMMUNICATIONS to be Presented at The American Theatre of Actors

The American Theatre of Actors will present the world premiere of Missed Communications, a poignant new play written and directed by ATA elder statesman Ken Coughlin. Running January 28 - February 8 at the ATA's Beckmann Theatre, the production features a powerhouse cast of "ATA All-Stars," bringing to life a story of family, estrangement, and the silent gaps that define our lives.

A Story of Reconciliation and Secrets Missed Communications follows the journey of David, who returns to his family home after five years of total estrangement. As the family navigates his sudden reappearance, the play delves into the circumstances of his departure and the shifting dynamics of those he left behind. Through a series of revelations, long-standing "missed communications" are exposed and corrected, ultimately leading to the startling truth behind his return.

The "All-Star" Cast The production features a distinguished ensemble of veteran performers well-known to the New York independent theater community: Valerie O'Hara, Thomas J. Kane, Laurie Rae Waugh, Michael Bordwell.

A Production with a Purpose This play carries a profound personal mission. Ken Coughlin has dedicated Missed Communications to Michelle Gonzales, a very dear friend who was recently given a terminal cancer diagnosis. In a tribute to their friendship, a piece of Michelle's own story has been woven into the script.

The production serves as a call to action for the theater community. Anyone wishing to offer support to Michelle Gonzales and her family go HERE