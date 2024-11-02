Kelvin Funches Releases New Children's Book SPROUTING SUCCESS! LITTLE TIM'S MISSION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kelvin Funches has announced the release of his debut children's book, Sprouting Success! Little Tim's Mission. This heartwarming story follows Little Tim, a determined boy who sets out to grow more than just a garden-he sows the seeds of hope, healthy living, and community spirit.

Set in a neighborhood grappling with poverty and crime, Tim dreams of becoming an athlete and businessman. However, he soon realizes that achieving his goals starts with having access to nutritious food. With help from his family and neighbors, Tim takes on the challenge of establishing a community garden that brings fresh fruits and vegetables to his area.

Sprouting Success! Little Tim's Mission teaches young readers about the power of perseverance, teamwork, and dreaming big. Tim's journey highlights the importance of community, healthy habits, and the value of giving back-offering a meaningful message to children everywhere that even small actions can create a brighter tomorrow.

About the Author

Kelvin Funches is a Navy veteran originally from Mississippi, now living in Virginia. When he's not writing, Kelvin enjoys reading, exercising, attending comedy shows, and spending time with friends and family. His passion for writing children's books began with a desire to introduce culturally relevant stories into children's literature. "Sprouting Success! Little Tim's Mission" marks the beginning of his journey as an author, and he looks forward to writing more stories that inspire change and promote positive values for young readers.

Sprouting Success! Little Tim's Mission is now available in paperback and eBook formats through Amazon and Lulu. Perfect for children ages 6-10, this engaging story encourages young readers to explore the power of kindness, teamwork, and making a difference-starting right in their own neighborhoods.

https://www.amazon.com/Sprouting-Success-Little-Tims-Mission-ebook/dp/B0DL7CXVG3

https://www.lulu.com/shop/kelvin-funches-and-wendy-reed/sprouting-success-little-tims-mission/paperback/product-45mq45d.html

Join Little Tim on his inspiring mission to plant hope and build a better future! Order your copy today and be part of this uplifting journey that will resonate with children, parents, and educators alike.

Sprouting Success! Little Tim's Mission"

Author: Kelvin Funches

Release Date: June 19, 2024

ISBN: 9781304271471

Independently Published

Children's Book