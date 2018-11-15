Kelsey Grammer to Play Don Quixote in MAN OF LA MANCHA Concert with English National Opera

According to Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail, television star Kelsey Grammer (Broadway's La Cage Aux Folles, Finding Neverland) will star as Don Quixote in a concert production of the musical Man of La Mancha.

Lyric soprano Danielle De Niese has also been cast in the role of Dulcinea.

The concert production of the musical, based on the classic tale of Don Quixote, will be presented by the English National Opera beginning April 26, 2019. Tickets go on sale this Friday morning.

Considered one of the greatest musicals of all time, Man of La Mancha is famous both for its inspiring story and memorable songs like "I, Don Quixote (Man of La Mancha)", "Dulcinea", "It's All The Same" and the iconic anthem "The Impossible Dream".

Anchored by its breathtaking score, Man of La Mancha takes audiences through the entire spectrum of human emotion from laughter to tears, as it explores the noble themes of idealism and courage in the face of despair.

