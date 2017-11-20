Kelli O'Hara Web Series THE ACCIDENTAL WOLF Out Today!

A new web thriller starring Kelli O'Hara, The Accidental Wolf, created by Arian Moayed of Waterwell Films premieres online today!

The pilot synopsis states, "One evening, Katie, a Manhattan-rich mother and wife, receives a desperate, wrong call from a stranger named Zuhair, half across the world, pleading for her to save him and his pregnant wife. Zuhair's final words to Katie are a plea that Tala, his pregnant and wounded wife, is alive. This one phone call emboldens Katie to continue her search and claim ownership for Tala, the person that she feels connected to, but more importantly, for herself."

"It started with Kelli O'Hara - building a world around her immense talent, while exploring class, power, and the struggle between the two," said Moayed, "I've always been attracted to those type of stories, and was particularly excited to experiment within the thriller genre and innovative web-series format."

"The Accidental WOLF is a compelling and meditative thriller that pumps on all cylinders. It was an amazing experience working with Arian Moayed and the production team to realize the first episode's vision," said O'Hara of starring in the thriller.

The cast also features Mike Doyle (Clint Eastwood's Jersey Boys) and Sahr Ngaujah (Tony Nominee for Fela!).

See the trailer below and check out the first episode of The Accidental WOLF here!

Related Articles