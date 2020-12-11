Kelli O'Hara, Caissie Levy and More Join Aaron Lazar on BROADWAY LULLABIES
Hear Broadway's most beloved songs reimagined as lullabies & performed by Broadway stars.
Hear Broadway's most beloved songs reimagined as lullabies & performed by Broadway stars on the new compilation album, "Broadway Lullabies".
Broadway veteran, Aaron Lazar, got the project off the ground earlier this year via a Kickstarter campaign.
The album features some of Broadway's best including Kelli O'Hara, Ashley Brown, Corey Cott, Patina Miller, Nikki Renee Daniels, Jeff Kready, Alexander Gemignani, Adam Jacobs, and Caissie Levy.
Lazar wrote of the project, "I've been singing my kids to sleep for years, turning my favorite Broadway show tunes into lullabies. My boys LOVE it. It's a special time for us to connect while they relax before bed. So I reached out to some Broadway star friends (who are also parents!), and we're thrilled to bring you Broadway Lullabies! - comforting, reimagined classics to soothe us in these challenging times and help keep Broadway alive."
Purchase the album on iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you stream music!
