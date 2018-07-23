Keala Settle and Annaleigh Ashford to Star in Female-Led AMERICAN REJECT Film

Full Armor Films will bring together stars of stage and screen - big, small and computer - for "American Reject," The Production Company's latest project about a rejected reality tv competition finalist forced to seek redemption in her hometown with the cameras following her every move. The story is based on the real-life reality competition TV show experience of the project's writer, co-producer and star Kathleen Elizabeth Monteleone.

In addition to Monteleone, the film will star Annaleigh Ashford (Tony Award winner, FX's "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME Story", HBO's "Masters of Sex"); Rebecca Black (musician and viral sensation with more than 1.4 million Youtube subscribers); Keala Settle (Tony Award nominee, "The Greatest Showman," Broadway's "Waitress," 2014 revival of "Les Misérables," "Hands on a Hard Body"); Angelica Hale (runner-up on "America's Got Talent"); Mary Birdsong ("The Descendants," "Scream Queens") and Connie Ray (NBC's "The Torkelsons," "Flags of our Fathers," "Thank You For Smoking").

Additional cast includes Bryan Batt ("Madmen"); Jenn Harris ("Gayby," NBC's "The Blacklist," TV Land's "Younger"); Michael Lynche ("American Idol"); Jeff Pope ("99 homes," Hustle & Flow"); Justin Miles (AMC's "The Walking Dead)," "The Gates"); Frank J. Monteleone (Marvel's "Cloak & Dagger" on Freeform, "Focus"); and Dinarte de Freitas ("The Gifted").

Marlo Hunter makes her directorial debut on the film. Derek Gregor and Selda Sahin join the creative team as Composer and Lyricist.

"American Reject" is a comedy with original music based on Kathleen's true experience as a top 4 reality contestant on NBC's "GREASE: You're THE ONE That I Want." In the film, Kay is the most recent reject from America's hottest singing competition "POP STAR NOW!" As she mourns her public elimination, she's forced to participate in the network's "After The Cut" filming, and is sent to her small hometown to move back in with her mother and the simple life she left behind. With nothing on the horizon and a cameraman following her every move, she is reacquainted with the folks of her past and finds herself in the Easter Spectacular at the annual town fair. As it turns out, losing is her only way to win.

Executive Producers are Full Armor Films, Anne Burr, Susan Brennan, with Frank J. Monteleone, Kathleen Elizabeth Monteleone and Nathan Johnson, also producing.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride







