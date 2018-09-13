Katrina Lenk, Heather Headley, Brandon Victor Dixon, and More to Perform at Gala Honoring Andrew Lloyd Webber

The American Theatre Wing announces performers for their annual Gala honoring the iconic composer, producer, ardent philanthropist, and newly-minted EGOT recipient Andrew Lloyd Webber, which will include Tony Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, Tony winner and Grammy Award nominee Heather Headley, Tony winner Katrina Lenk, Tony and Grammy nominee Norm Lewis, Webber muse Sierra Boggess, two-time Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative recipient Sydney Lopes, and a mega-band that includes School of Rock alumni Evie Dolan, Ethan Khusidman, Raghav Mehrotra, and Brandon Niederauer.

The Gala, which will be both a celebration of the Wing's 101 Years of supporting strong and fearless voices in the American Theatre as well as a tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber's unrivaled body of work amassed over five decades, will be held on Monday, September 24, 2018 at Cipriani 42nd Street (110 East 42nd Street).

Pamela Barbey, CeCe Black, Anki Leeds, Evan Shapiro, Marva A. Smalls, and Nadine Wong serve as Gala Chairs.

The evening includes cocktails, dinner, and performances. For tickets and more information, please contact Katie Hayes by calling 212.765.0606 or emailing gala@thewing.org.

The funds raised at the Gala will provide vital support for the Wing's programs, which champion theatrical excellence at every stage and ensure that American Theatre has a dynamic and diverse future.

Past honorees have included Cecily Tyson, James Earl Jones, Dame Angela Lansbury, Harold Prince, the Redgrave Family, Sir Howard Stringer, Frank Loesser, Jerry Herman,Carol Channing, Tommy Tune, Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Les Moonves, Isabelle Stevenson, Jerry Bock, Cy Coleman, John Kander, Fred Ebb, Betty Comden, Adolph Green, Marvin Hamlisch, Sheldon Harnick, Stephen Sondheim, Charles Strouse, Graciela Daniele, Kathleen Marshall, Susan Stroman, Julie Taymor, and many more.

In 2016, Andrew Lloyd Webber gave the American Theatre Wing a $1.3 million, three-year grant to support theatre education opportunities for diverse and underserved young people and public schools across the U.S. Since then, the Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative has provided more than $1 million in grants and scholarships for schools wishing to enhance their theater programs and students wishing to further their theater training, reaching over twenty-two thousand students nationwide.

Andrew Lloyd Webber is the composer of some of the world's best-known musicals including Cats, Evita, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera (which celebrates its 30th anniversary on Broadway this year) and Sunset Boulevard. When Sunset Boulevard joined School of Rock - The Musical, Cats and Phantom on Broadway in February 2017 he became the only person to equal the record set in 1953 by Rodgers and Hammerstein with four shows running concurrently. As well as The Phantom of the Opera and Cats his productions include the groundbreaking Bombay Dreams which introduced the double Oscar winning Bollywood composer AR Rahman to the Western stage. His awards, both as composer and producer, include seven Tonys, seven Oliviers, a Golden Globe, an Oscar, the Praemium Imperiale, the Richard Rodgers Award for Excellence in Musical Theatre, a BASCA Fellowship, the Kennedy Center Honor and a Grammy for Best Contemporary Classical Composition for Requiem, his setting of the Latin Requiem mass which contains one of his best known compositions, Pie Jesu. He owns seven London theatres including the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane and the London Palladium. He was knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 1992 and created a life peer in 1997. He is passionate about the importance of music in education and the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation has become one of Britain's leading charities supporting the arts and music. To mark his 70th birthday his autobiography Unmasked was published by HarperCollins in March.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You