SMASH's Katharine McPhee Makes Cafe Carlyle Debut Tonight

Acclaimed actress/singer Katharine McPhee makes her Café Carlyle debut with a show comprised of timeless jazz standards titled I Fall In Love Too Easily, tonight, November 21, through November 25.

Renowned for her powerhouse presence and show-stopping performances, Katharine McPhee possesses a voice for the ages. Audiences first fell under the chanteuse's spell during a storied run on American Idol Season 5 in 2005. Propelled by the smash "Over It," her 2007 self-titled debut bowed at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and achieved an RIAA gold certification.

2010 saw her return with not one, but two records-Unbroken and Christmas is the Time To Say I Love You. Simultaneously, she became a force on the big and small screens. McPhee co-starred alongside Debra Messing on Smash from executive producer Steven Spielberg as well as guest appearances on CSI: NY, Community, Family Guy, and more.

Meanwhile, she starred in various films. A sought-after performer, she has taken stage for PBS specials, including Foster and Friends and Chris Botti In Boston. In addition, she's an active spokesperson for buildOn. Between starring in the CBS drama Scorpion (now in its fourth season with McPhee in a high-profile lead role), she released 2015's Hysteria to much fan praise. Now, McPhee reimagines, recharges, and reinvigorates a host of timeless jazz standards on her fifth full-length, I Fall In Love Too Easily [BMG] produced by Don Was [The Rolling Stones, Bonnie Raitt].

Of these songs, Katharine explains "When people hear it, I hope they recognize that innocence of love. Love is always good, but it can take left and right turns. It can get you into trouble or can bring you back on track. If you're searching for love, it's from a naïve and innocent place. The older you get, the wiser you are. It's so beautiful. That's what I want you to feel on this album."

Performances will take place Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday at 8:45pm and Saturday at 8:45pm (early show) and 10:45pm (late show). Tuesday & Wednesday pricing begins at $100 per person / Bar Seating: $75 / Premium Seating: $150. Weekend pricing begins at $125 per person / Bar Seating: $85 / Premium Seating: $175. Reservations can be made by phone at 212.744.1600 or online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is New York City's bastion of classic cabaret entertainment, a place where audiences experience exceptional performers at close range in an exceedingly elegant setting. Since composer Richard Rodgers moved in as The Carlyle's first tenant, music has been an essential part of The Carlyle experience. No place is that more evident than in the Café Carlyle.

Café Carlyle is known for talents including Woody Allen, who regularly appears on Monday evenings to play with the Eddy Davis New Orleans jazz band. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years. His spirit lives on through the music at Café Carlyle.

Continuing the tradition of the 1930s supper club, Café Carlyle features original murals created by French artist Marcel Vertès, the Oscar-winning art director of the 1952 Moulin Rouge.

