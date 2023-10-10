Kara Lindsay, Max Crumm, and More Will Lead Industry Reading of IN THE TRENCHES: A PARENTING MUSICAL

In The Trenches: A Parenting Musical, with book, music, and lyrics by Graham & Kristina Fuller, will present industry workshop presentations on Friday, October 13th at 11am & 3pm at Pearl Studios, ahead of a planned Off-Broadway run. The workshop presentations are directed & choreographed by Jen Wineman (Dog Man: The Musical) and will feature music direction by Rebekah Bruce (Mean Girls) and arrangements by Dan Graeber, Graham & Kristina Fuller.

The cast of In The Trenches features Kara Lindsay (Disney’s Newsies, Wicked), Max Crumm (Grease, Disaster!), Christine Dwyer (Wicked), Arbender Robinson (The Book of Mormon, Shuffle Along), JJ Caruncho (Regional: In The Heights), and Vidushi Goyal (World Premiere: In The Trenches).

Join two bleary-eyed young parents as they trudge through the trenches and discover their new post-baby identities. In an evening of new-parent greatest hits, a foul-mouthed toddler zeroes in on “the most dangerous thing in the room”, tap dancing towards bleach, knives, and tide pods; a chronically-overlooked younger sibling sings the “second child blues”; a mom trio celebrates yoga pants in an R&B love song to the “official mom uniform”; dad discovers he’s not the “ice-cream and movie-night cool parent” but rather the “do your homework real parent” amid a kiddo sugar-crash; and mom retrieves a sticky, hair-covered pacifier from the floor of a LaGuardia bathroom while her baby screams bloody murder and her flight boards without her.

In The Trenches is produced by Ember Productions & Bartos Entertainment Group, Executive Produced by Jen Sandler, and General Managed by Visceral Entertainment. Jessica Paz is the Sound Designer, William Spinnato is the Stage Manager, Miranda Shaffer is the Assistant Stage Manager and Casting is by Eisenberg / Beans Casting.

BIOGRAPHIES

GRAHAM & KRISTINA FULLER (Book, Music & Lyrics) are an award-winning Colorado-based composing team. They've been creating and producing professional new musical theater in the Denver metro area and New York City since 2017. To date, they have four musicals in varying stages of development, ranging from comedies about parenting and HOA annual picnics to an epic drama about America's first supermodel. When they aren't making theater, Graham is a busy civil litigation attorney and Kristina teaches a full vocal studio. They are consistently inspired by their two amazing children, ages 10 and 7.

Jen Wineman (Director/Choreographer) is a director and choreographer based in Brooklyn. Selected NYC credits include: Dog Man: The Musical (currently running off-Broadway at New World Stages); Retraction (TheatreRow); Less Than 50% (59E59); Surfer Girl (Animus); My Heart is in the East (La Mama); Fable (NYMF); F#%king Up Everything (Elektra Theater). Selected regional credits include: As You Like It (currently running at the American Shakespeare Center); Tiny Beautiful Things (Merrimack Rep); Game On (Pittsburgh CLO); Shakespeare in Love (Virginia Rep); Into the West (Tantrum Theater); Baskerville (Dorset Theatre Festival); The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity (Asolo Rep & Miami New Drama); Sweeney Todd (Playmakers Rep); The 39 Steps, Shipwrecked (Triad Stage). Touring productions include Dog Man: The Musical (TheatreworksUSA); Twelfth Night and A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Asolo Repertory Theatre). Education: B.A. Vassar College, M.F.A. Yale School of Drama.

REBEKAH BRUCE (Musical Director) is a conductor, pianist, and vocal coach. Ms. Bruce has most recently been seen in White Girl in Danger, A Strange Loop, Company, and The Lehman Trilogy. She was Music Director of the First National Tour of Mean Girls, and has worked on a number of Broadway & off-Broadway productions and concerts. She can be seen performing and teaching across the country, and maintains a private voice studio in NYC.

Jen Sandler (Executive Producer) is a creative and commercial producer and general manager based in New York City. She is currently the Associate General Manager at Visceral Entertainment. Recent select credits include Joe Iconis’ Broadway Bounty Hunter, Tyler Tafolla’s coming-of-age song-cycle Seasons, and Rona Sidiqui’s autobiographical Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan. She also serves as an Original Programming Producer at 54 Below. From 2019-2022, Jen served as Associate Artistic Director of New York Theatre Barn, spearheading its various artistic programs including serving as the co-executive producer of the New Works Series, the company’s signature program. Previously, Sandler has worked with prominent off-Broadway theatre companies such as Playwrights Horizons, Primary Stages and MCC Theater.

Ember Productions (Producer) is a collaboration between Maxwell Haddad and Amber Coates with the mission of supporting meaningful new work. Maxwell is a Tony, Drama Desk, and GLAAD award winning producer. Selected credits include: The Inheritance and Broadway Bounty Hunter. Amber produced Amy Adams Wins an Oscar and the Breast Cancer fundraiser concert The Janice Jam. She spent over a decade working for the Walt Disney Company, and brings years of experience in hospitality, event production, and representing bands/producing concerts in the Orlando, FL area.