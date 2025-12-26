Kangalee Arts Ensemble To Present MY DYING CITY VOL. II World Premiere At American Theatre Of Actors

Kangalee Arts Ensemble will present the world premiere of MY DYING CITY VOL. II (The Social Justice Suicide Hour) at American Theatre of Actors. Written and directed by Dennis Leroy Kangalee, the limited engagement will run for ten performances as part of the ensemble’s 2026 season.

The new work follows a pair of longtime Left-wing activists, former hosts of a radical radio talk show, as they confront the aftermath of their son’s suicide. Set against the backdrop of rising populist authoritarianism in the United States, the play examines grief, political disillusionment, and the erosion of revolutionary ideals within a deeply polarized culture. The production continues Kangalee Arts Ensemble’s focus on politically engaged, character-driven theatre.

The cast includes Ward Nixon, Elyse Mirto, and Raphael Peacock, with Brandon Geer and Shannon Mastel appearing in their first production with the company. MY DYING CITY VOL. II was developed through a fellowship at The Action Lab and supported by an Artist Advancement Grant from the Venturous Theater Fund.

Kangalee Arts Ensemble is an independent repertory theatre company whose work centers on the intersection of radical politics, classical theatrical forms, and actor-centered performance practice.