Kaatsbaan Cultural Park to Present Reading and Conversation with Nick Flynn and Marie Howe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will host a special evening of literary exploration and conversation with acclaimed writers Nick Flynn and Marie Howe, joined by moderator Aditi Bhattacharjee. The free event, presented in partnership with A Public Space, will celebrate literary friendship, artistic collaboration, and creative influence.

Nick Flynn is the author of twelve books, including his most recent poetry collection Low and Stay: threads, collaborations, and conversations, which traces twenty-five years of his collaborations across disciplines. His memoir Another Bullshit Night in Suck City was adapted into a feature film starring Robert De Niro.

Marie Howe, winner of the 2025 Pulitzer Prize in Poetry for her New and Selected Poems, is the former Poet Laureate of New York State, poet in residence at the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine, and a chancellor of the Academy of American Poets.

The evening will be introduced and moderated by writer and translator Aditi Bhattacharjee, programs manager at A Public Space. Her work has appeared in Epiphany, The Punch, Sky Island Journal, The Los Angeles Review, and more, with nominations for Best of the Net, Best New Poets, and a Pushcart Prize.

About Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park provides artists with state-of-the-art facilities and audiences with innovative programming across dance, theater, music, film, spoken and written word, and visual and culinary arts. Located on 153 acres along the Hudson River, just two hours north of New York City, Kaatsbaan supports cultural innovation through residencies, festivals, educational programs, and seasonal events.