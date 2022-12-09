Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Theater Community to Gather to Celebrate Asians on Broadway at KPOP

Join the Broadway Community Saturday at 6 pm in the Gershwin Alley outside Circle in the Square Theater.

Dec. 09, 2022  

Join the Broadway Community Saturday at 6 pm in the Gershwin Alley outside Circle in the Square Theater for a gathering to celebrate and uplift everyone in the Broadway community especially KPOP Broadway! Bring your friends. Bring yourself, bring a treat.

Organized by Grace Aki, uplifted by the Broadway Community and the cast of KPOP Broadway.

From the NYT review to their response, to the engagement within the arts community, we're making space for joy and uplifting Asian storytellers. The entire Asian community, especially in New York City, has been through trauma, fear, and grief the likes of which have not been seen in decades for the past few years. This year celebrated the first Asian female composer and Asian-centered story told BY 99% Asian cast members, company, and creative teams on Broadway. Whatever this means to you and whatever you think it's worth, we gather and celebrate as a community. We're coming together to cheer them before they go, won't you join us? Everyone welcome.

For updates follow Grace Aki @itsgraceaki and @joominhwang on all social media platforms.


TodayTix Black Friday

