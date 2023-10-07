KO to Star in World Premiere of Erlina Ortiz and Robi Hager's SILUETAS in Philadelphia

The world premiere production will begin performances on May 31, 2024 at Temple University in Philadelphia.

By: Oct. 07, 2023

Power Street Theatre has announced the world premiere of the highly anticipated musical Siluetas, written by award-winning playwright (and PST co-founder) Erlina Oritz and Broadway performer and composer Robi Hager (Spring Awakening, Fun Home). The new work, developed during the National Music Theater Conference at The O'Neill Center, is inspired by the art of Ana Mendieta and will feature Tony Award-winning performer KO "Karen Olivo" in their return to the stage. The world premiere production will begin performances on May 31, 2024 at Temple University in Philadelphia; a concert presentation will take place on November 3 and 4 at Theatre Horizon in Norristown, PA.

"It has been a dream to work with such incredible artists like Robi, KO, our co-founder Erlina, and the rest of the Siluetas team as we present this world premiere production," noted Power Street Theatre co-founder Gabriela Sanchez. "The powerhouse team behind this show could have presented this important musical anywhere that they wanted: we are honored that they trusted and chose PST as the musical's first home. We cannot wait to welcome audiences to Philadelphia to experience Robi and Erlina's gorgeous show."

Siluetas brings the stories of immigrants and refugees to the front. Conservative ex-house wife Dinora and activist-artist Khalilah move in together amidst a charged 2016 presidential campaign, the loosening of the Cuban embargo, and the escalation of the Syrian Civil War. Through their growing friendship-and a little guidance from the Ancestors-they learn about the importance of community, friendship, and forgiveness. With book and lyrics by Erlina Ortiz and music and lyrics by Robi Hager, this new musical beautifully captures the pain of displacement, the need for choice, and the uncertainty we all face when borders are more important than family.

With direction by Rebecca Aparicio and music direction by Abel Garriga, Siluetas marks the return of Tony Award-winning performer KO to the stage, known for their roles in Broadway's West Side Story and Moulin Rouge.

"Power Street Theatre's production of Siluetas will be the first time in my professional career, of over 25 years, that I know that my work and my values are being honored simultaneously," added KO.

KO will be joined by an incredible roster of artists, including Angel Alzeidan, Garrick Vaughan, Guillermo Jemmott Jr., Victor Rodriguez Jr., and Florencia Cuenca. The creative team will be announced at a later date.

A concert version of the show will be presented this November at award-winning Theatre Horizon, located in Norristown, PA. For this concert showing, Tiffany Janell, Newton Buchanan, and Jessy Gruver will join the cast. Tickets for the concert showing are available below.

More details on tickets for the Philadelphia world premiere will be released at a later date. Follow @PowerStreetTheatreCo and @SiluetastheMusical to stay up to date on Siluetas.




