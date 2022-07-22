KNITTY CITY Comes to Nolan Park on Governors Island This Weekend

This Sunday July 24th, in Nolan Park on Governors Island, knitters will converge on House 10B (affectionately known as NP/10) for a day of sun, fun and KNITTING.

Ladies & Gents can bring their favorite yarns and needles. Visitors can enjoy outdoor sculptures, backyard and garden. A great way to beat the heat. Meet new friends. Bring old friends and engage in a creative tradition that goes back centuries.

Guests can arrive at noon. Children are welcomed too!

Opened in January, 2006, Knitty City is the realized dream of Pearl Chin, who designed it as a "Yarn Studio" on the Upper West Side. It is devoted to beautiful materials for knitting and crochet, instructional classes and community connection.

Knitty City is committed to the people behind the yarn and designs, with a shared passion for artistry.

Knitty City's selection of yarns reflects some of the best brands in the business. New and interesting yarns, and the products that complement them, are always popping up at Knitty City. In addition, the store has one of the most comprehensive and up to date collection of knitting, crochet and needle art books, magazines and patterns in New York.

West Harlem Art Fund (WHAF) is a twenty-four-year-old, public art and new media organization. Like explorers from the past, who searched for new lands and people, WHAF seek opportunities for artists and creative professionals throughout NYC and beyond wishing to showcase and share their talent. The West Harlem Art Fund presents art and culture in open and public spaces to add aesthetic interest; promote historical and cultural heritage; and support community involvement in local development. Our heritage symbol Afuntummireku-denkyemmtreku: is the double crocodile from West Africa Ghana which means unity in diversity.