KISS ME, KATE and BEETLEJUICE to Perform on TODAY Next Week

As Broadway week launches across New York, Broadway shows are lining up performances on the ever-popular Today Show. Next up are Kiss Me, Kate and Beetlejuice.

Kiss Me, Kate will perform "Too Darn Hot" featuring Corbin Bleu and James T. Lane on Tuesday, April 30.

Beetlejuice, featuring Alex Brightman, will perform on Thursday, May 2.

In the constellation of musical comedy masterpieces, Kiss Me, Kate shines as perhaps Broadway's most sparkling achievement. This is the winner of the first-ever Tony Award for Best Musical, alive with onstage romance, backstage passion, comedy high and low, a hilarious dash of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, and the songwriting genius of Cole Porter at his stylish, sexy, sophisticated best, including "Too Darn Hot," "So In Love" and "Always True To You In My Fashion." Once again, Roundabout catapults you to musical comedy heaven, with a brand-new Kiss Me, Kate.

It's showtime, folks! Beetlejuice is ruder, raunchier and frankly, more repellent than ever in this original musical based on Tim Burton's wonderfully demented film. Directed by Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole "being dead thing." Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate demon who happens to have a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on this ghost-with-the-most to scare away her insufferable parents, Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, arranged marriages and an adorable girl scout who gets scared out of her wits. Get tickets now to BEETLEJUICE - hell, bring the whole family! We've got plenty of 4-letter words that your kids will love.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





