KBO Theatre Company to Stage PRAIRIE COTEAU Reading at Dramatists Guild Foundation

KBO Theatre Company will present staged readings of PRAIRIE COTEAU, a play by Liam Mitchell, on March 13 and March 14, 2026 at 7 p.m. at the Dramatists Guild Foundation in Manhattan.

The readings will take place at the foundation’s headquarters at 520 Eighth Avenue, 24th floor, between West 36th and West 37th Streets.

The production is directed by Angelina Kristic, artistic director and founder of KBO Theatre Company.

Set in 1877, PRAIRIE COTEAU follows Civil War veteran Bill Moon, who receives 160 acres of land through the Homestead Act and attempts to build a life on the Dakota plains. The play explores the challenges he faces while trying to farm the land and maintain relationships with his wife Nellie, her mother Beatrice, a young local man named Ole, and Minerva, the owner of the town’s general store.

The cast includes Dikran Tulaine, Jonathan Beebe, Annie Unger, Annita Adamou, and Noelle McGrath. Tulaine has appeared in productions of The Cherry Orchard and The Duchess of Malfi with the Royal National Theatre and on television series including FBI, The Blacklist, and The Night Agent.

The play previously received the Sue Nims Distinguished Playwright Award after being selected as Best Play at the Last Frontier Theatre Conference, which was co-founded by Edward Albee.

Mitchell’s other works include Youngstown, Widows Weir, Marginal Character, and Over Theatre. His plays have been presented at venues including The Players Club, Henry Street Settlement, HB Studio, and Abingdon Theatre Company.

Kristic most recently directed staged readings of The Dealers: Part Deux and Music Between Us at the Dramatists Guild Foundation. As artistic director of KBO Theatre Company, she has directed and produced productions and readings in New York, Los Angeles, Paris, and London.

Admission to the staged readings is free, though reservations are required. Seating is limited, and attendees are asked to RSVP via email.