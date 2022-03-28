Justin Cabrillos Brings New Work AS OF IT IS to The Chocolate Factory Theater

The Chocolate Factory Theater presents the world premiere of as of it, a new performance by Justin Cabrillos. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased in advance at (212) 352-3101 or www.chocolatefactorytheater.org.

as of it takes place across and between a disassembled dance club. Transforming The Chocolate Factory's large industrial space into a delirious meditation room and spiritual mosh pit, as of it offers a hallucinatory glimpse of the dancer, the wallflower, the meditator, and the concertgoer all in the same room. In tandem with James Lo's propulsive sound design, the dancers follow their fantasies to find ways to arrive and arrive again. They trace the energies, emotions, anticipations, and disappointments that course through spaces of transcendence. Together, they conjure the rhythms between cells.

as of it is created and performed by Justin Cabrillos in collaboration with Matt Shalzi and Edythe Woolley. Sound Design by James Lo. Lighting Design by Madeline Best.

as of it was shown in progress at The Chocolate Factory in 2019, supported by an early stage creative residency curated by Blaze Ferrer.

The creation of as of it was supported by the 2021-2022 For the Artists! Residency Program at MOtiVE Brooklyn. Additionally, it was made possible in part by residencies at Yaddo, the Center for Performance Research, the Momentary, the University of Arkansas, the Leimay Incubator Program, and the Movement Research Artist-in-Residence Program, funded, in part, by the Davis/Dauray Family Fund, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the Harkness Foundation for Dance, and through public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

Justin Cabrillos is a choreographer, artist, and writer based in Brooklyn. His work has been commissioned by The Chocolate Factory Theater (NY), Danspace Project (NY), and the IN>TIME Series in Chicago. Cabrillos has presented work at the Cultural Center of Chicago, the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, Roulette (Brooklyn), Movement Research at Judson Church, and Links Hall in Chicago. He was a 2017-2018 artist-in-residence at Movement Research and is the recipient of residencies at Yaddo (NY), The Center for Performance Research (Brooklyn), and The Momentary (Arkansas). He was a 2016 danceWEB scholar at ImPulsTanz in Vienna under the mentorship of Tino Seghal and a recipient of a Greenhouse grant from the Chicago Dancemaker's Forum. As a performer, he has worked with Jen Rosenblit, Julie Mayo, Every House Has a Door, and Jeremy Shaw. He holds an MFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and an MA in English literature from the University of Washington, Seattle.