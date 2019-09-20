Julie Andrews To Receive 48th AFI Life Achievement Award

Deadline has reported that the legendary Julie Andrews will become the tenth woman to receive the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award.

Kathleen Kennedy, chair of the AFI board of trustees, said, "Julie Andrews is practically perfect in every way. Her talents across time have inspired a shared sense of joy across generations, and her gifts to our cultural heritage are a testament to the power of this art form to bring us together when we need it most. AFI is proud to sing her praises with its 48th Life Achievement Award."

The award will be presented to Andrews on April 25, 2020 at a gala in Los Angeles.

Julie Andrews is an Oscar-winning actress and singer famous for her prolific Broadway and film career in such classics as My Fair Lady, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Camelot, Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Victor/Victoria and The Princess Diaries.

Andrews was born on October 1, 1935, in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, England. She was a hit on the English stage before duplicating that success on Broadway, where she received Tony Award nominations for her roles in My Fair Lady, Camelot and Victor/Victoria.

She won an Academy Award for playing the title role in Mary Poppins and was also nominated for her performance in The Sound of Music. Andrews later worked on a number acclaimed films with husband Blake Edwards, and was made an English dame in 2000. Andrews is also the recipient of five Golden Globe awards, three GRAMMY AWARDS and two Emmy Awards, a Kennedy Center medal and the SAG Life Achievement Award.





