Julie Andrews Announces New Memoir 'Home Work'

Julie Andrews has announced a sequel to first memoir, Home: A Memoir of My Early Years.

In the sequel, titled Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years, Andrews picks up the story with her arrival in Hollywood and her astonishing rise to fame in her earliest films-Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music. Julie describes her years in the film industry-from the incredible highs to the challenging lows.

Not only does she discuss her work in now-classic films and her collaborations with giants of cinema and television; she also unveils her personal story of adjusting to a new and often daunting world, dealing with the demands of unimaginable success, being a new mother, the end of her first marriage, embracing two step-children, adopting two more children, and falling in love with the brilliant and mercurial Blake Edwards. The pair worked together in numerous films, including Victor/Victoria, the gender-bending comedy that garnered multiple Oscar nominations.

The memoir was co-written with her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton and will be released on October 15, 2019 by Hachette Book Group.

Julie Andrews is an Oscar-winning actress and singer famous for her prolific Broadway and film career in such classics as My Fair Lady, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Camelot, Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Victor/Victoria and The Princess Diaries.

Andrews was born on October 1, 1935, in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, England. She was a hit on the English stage before duplicating that success on Broadway, where she received Tony Award nominations for her roles in My Fair Lady, Camelot and Victor/Victoria. She won an Academy Award for playing the title role in Mary Poppins and was also nominated for her performance in The Sound of Music. Andrews later worked on a number acclaimed films with husband Blake Edwards, and was made an English dame in 2000.

Book Cover: Hachette Book Group





