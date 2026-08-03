Julian Sewell to Join THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has extended performances for the third and final time, now running through Sunday, October 11 only. Beginning August 18, comedian and digital satirist Julian Sewell will make his off-Broadway debut donning the magic foot of William Barfée. Original cast member Kevin McHale (“Glee”) is set to play his final performance in the role on August 16.



Sewell has built a devoted following for his viral social media skits and series, earning him recognition from The New York Times as "a master" of the genre. He recently completed a US tour with his solo show starring his original character, Paloma Diamond — Hollywood's most memorably snubbed Best Actress contender.

@tallguywithamic The icon, the myth, the legend. None other than THEE Paloma Diamond walked the blue carpet at this year’s Tony Awards and you’ll never guess who she was most excited to see. @Julian Sewell #nyc #broadway #tonyawards ♬ original sound - tallguywithamic





Tony Award winning stage sensation Alex Newell (Shucked, “Glee”) joins the cast as Rona Lisa Peretti, beginning this week, on Friday, August 7, for 4 weeks only. Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers (BOOP!) concludes her celebrated run as Olive Ostrovsky this Sunday, August 9, with Broadway standout Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo) beginning in the role on Monday, August 10.

In addition to the above, the show stars Jon Cryer as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Laura Marano as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre, Philippe Arroyo as Chip Tolentino, Leana Rae Concepcion as Marcy Park, Matt Manuel as Mitch Mahoney, Fernell Hogan covering Leaf Coneybear during original cast member Justin Cooley’s leave of absence through Monday, August 10, and understudies Brandon L. Armstrong, Jahbril Cook, DeMarius Copes, Vanessa Magula, Emily Nicole Rudolph, and Cecilia Snow.

As six wonderfully unique and impassioned contestants vie for the championship by spelling their way through vexing vocabulary, hilarious and poignant personal stories unfold…along with a dash of riotous audience participation. This charmingly witty and touching musical has entertained audiences across the world since its Tony–winning Broadway debut in 2005.



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