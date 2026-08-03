Listen: Jordan Fisher, Norbert Leo Butz and Kate Baldwin Featured on THE REAL KYLE MCCARREN EP

The new musical The Real Kyle McCarren has released Songs from The Real Kyle McCarren: The Studio EP, featuring an all-star studio cast including Disney and Broadway star Jordan Fisher (Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, Moulin Rouge!, Sweeney Todd), two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz (Wicked, The Last Five Years, Big Fish), two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish), and more. Listen here!

The new recording is anchored by the musical’s creators Andy Roninson (Jonathan Larson Grant recipient), who wrote the book, and international indie recording artist Sean McVerry (AURORA, Danger Mouse), who co-wrote the music and lyrics, with Sarah Coffey (31 Candles, Devil's Workshop) also featured.

Additional musicians include Mike Roninson (bass, original bandmate of the real Kyle McCarren), Paige Andrews (drums, SIX on Broadway), Clerida Eltimé (cello, The Outsiders on Broadway), Maggy Simon (violin, NPR’s Tiny Desk), Miranda Joan (backing vocals, The Killers), Melissa McMillan (backing vocals, Hozier and The Killers), and Christine Cornell (backing vocals, Bard Summerscape).

Recorded primarily at Threshold Studios in New York City, where Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Masquerade recorded its vocal sessions, the EP was produced by Andy Roninson and Sean McVerry, engineered by Simon Brown, Diana Romualdo, Griffin Brown, and Jack Brandon Gray, mixed by Zeno Pittarelli, and mastered by Jack Kennedy, with additional piano engineering by Julia Rangel and Ben Collette.

The EP’s release arrives just two days before The Real Kyle McCarren makes its UK debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Produced by Avalon (Operation Mincemeat – Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, Jerry Springer: The Opera – Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, One Man Musical), the production runs at Pleasance Courtyard (Forth) from 5th–30th August at 1.50pm

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