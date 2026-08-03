Video: Kerry Washington Takes Final Bow in THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES

See footage of Kerry Washington taking her final bow in Lincoln Center Theater's The Whoopi Monologues, a reimagining of Whoopi Goldberg’s iconic show. The production is now playing at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

Written by Whoopi Goldberg and directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Whitney White, The Whoopi Monologues stars Emmy Award Nominee Dominique Fishback, Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis, NAACP Image Award Winner Danielle Pinnock, and two-time Tony Award winner Kara Young, with Kai Heath, Denise Manning, and Pavar Snipe rounding out the cast as understudies. Check out what the critics are saying about The Whoopi Monologues.

In 1984, then unknown monologist Whoopi Goldberg premiered her provocative, thought-provoking one-woman show on Broadway, torching the rulebook of traditional solo performance in one of the most electrifying debuts of the era. Now, the trailblazing work returns, reimagined for a new generation led by a remarkable ensemble of 5 women bringing Goldberg’s unforgettable characters back to the stage. Funny, vivid, and deeply human, these nuanced portraits feel as fresh and irresistible today as they were over 40 years ago.