Juilliard Unveils November Performances at Carnegie Hall, The Apollo and More

The Juilliard School will continue its 2026–27 season this November with a lineup of music, dance, drama and opera performances across New York City, including events at Carnegie Hall, The Apollo, Lincoln Center and Juilliard's campus.

Among the month's highlights are the launch of Juilliard's Carnegie Hall programming, a collaboration with The Apollo celebrating the centennial of jazz legend and Juilliard alum Miles Davis, an Italian opera double bill and new interdisciplinary works by Juilliard students.

Juilliard at Carnegie Hall and The Apollo

On November 10, Carnegie Hall Presents Juilliard at Zankel Hall: The New and the Now will bring together Juilliard musicians, actors and dancers for a program celebrating artistic innovation.

The performance will feature works by Juilliard alumni Miles Davis, Steve Reich and Philip Glass, alongside original compositions by students Rhyuhn and Junqi Wan. Choreography will include works by Arnhold Creative Associate at Large Jamar Roberts and Arnhold Creative Associates Pam Tanowitz and Caili Quan.

Juilliard will also partner with The Apollo for a series of concerts honoring four landmark Miles Davis albums: Birth of the Cool, Bitches Brew, Filles de Kilimanjaro and Kind of Blue.

The interdisciplinary programs are part of Juilliard's celebration of three milestones during the 2026–27 season: the centennial of Miles Davis, the 25th anniversary of Juilliard Jazz and the 75th anniversary of the school's Dance Division.

Juilliard Opera and Drama

Juilliard Opera will open its season with a double bill of Italian one-act comedies written approximately a century apart: Gioachino Rossini's La scala di seta and Nino Rota's I due timidi.

Juilliard faculty member John Matsumoto Giampetro will direct the production, with Patrick Furrer conducting the Juilliard Orchestra.

Later in November, students from Juilliard's Collaborative Piano department and singers from the Ellen and James S. Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts will collaborate with Opera Rara on a special Liederabend featuring rediscovered works by Gaetano Donizetti.

Juilliard Drama will present The Moors, written by alum Jen Silverman and directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. The gothic comedy follows the chaos that unfolds when a new governess arrives at a mansion on the English moors.

Performances will take place November 12–16 at the Stephanie P. McClelland Theater.

Orchestral and Dance Highlights

Tucson Symphony music director José Luis Gómez will make his Juilliard debut on November 14, conducting the Juilliard Orchestra at Alice Tully Hall. The program includes Mahler's Symphony No. 1, "Titan," Elgar's Cello Concerto and Icarus, a symphonic poem by Juilliard alum Lera Auerbach.

Ukrainian conductor Oksana Lyniv will lead the Pre-College Orchestra in a program featuring Joan Tower's For the Uncommon Woman, Copland's Lincoln Portrait, Liszt's Totentanz, Eduard Resatsch's Reflections of Hope and Respighi's Pines of Rome. Juilliard Drama's Daniel Saunders will provide narration for Lincoln Portrait.

Juilliard's Choreographers and Composers program will showcase original collaborative works created by students in choreography and composition, highlighting the school's interdisciplinary approach to artistic training.

Additional November Performances

Other scheduled events include:

November 4: Wednesdays at One: Vocal Arts at Alice Tully Hall, 1 p.m.

November 7: Juilliard Jazz Orchestra: Swing Remix Dance Party at Good Shepherd-Faith Presbyterian Church, 8 p.m.

November 8: Juilliard Jazz Ensembles: Our Jazz Singers — Betty Carter, Nina Simone and Jon Hendricks at Paul Hall, 3 p.m.

November 10: Carnegie Hall Presents Juilliard at Zankel Hall: The New and the Now, 7:30 p.m.

November 12–16: Juilliard Drama Presents The Moors at Stephanie P. McClelland Theater.

November 13: Historical Performance Chamber Music at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, 11 a.m.

November 14: Juilliard Orchestra Conducted by José Luis Gómez at Alice Tully Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Juilliard presents performances throughout the year across music, dance and drama, with many events offered free of charge. All performances at Juilliard Station, the school's newest venue, are free.

Tickets for the 2026–27 season are on sale now. For the complete November performance calendar, tickets and additional information, visit Juilliard.edu.

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