Photos: TRUE CONFESSIONS OF A GO-GO GIRL to Open at The Triad Theatre

Davin Productions & JP Martin Theatricals (in association with Edmund Gaynes) will present the return of True Confessions of Go-Go Girl, the 90's hit show by Jill Morley. See photos of the production.

Directed by OBIE Award-winner Dan Wackerman, with choreography by Jo Weldon and starring the multi-talented performance artist Jacqueline Frances in the role created by Ms. Morley.

Performances will begin on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 7:00pm for a limited 14 performance engagement through December 11, 2026 at The Triad Theatre (158 West 72nd Street). Opening Night is Thursday, October 29 at 7pm.

True Confessions is a mélange of monologues, characters, music, dance, and images culled from Jill Morley's metamorphosis from tomboy to top-ranked bikini dancer in the 1990s. Jill likens it to stepping through the looking glass – only her Wonderland consists of seedy go-go bars off the Jersey Turnpike. Several characters based on real dancers she met make appearances, as well as her gay male roommate, who got her in touch with her femininity, and the bouncer who taught her how to 'hump air.' Through it all, Jill wonders how this new trade affects her personal life and examines the rewards and dangers of the go-go business.

'True Confessions of a Go-Go Girl captures the fun, excitement and just plain weirdness of night life before the internet and online hook up culture killed the party,' shares director Wackerman. 'There's nothing 'virtual' about Jill Morley's sex-positive account of her life as a stripper in the wilds of northern New Jersey. It's all too real... and sexy...and hilarious.'

'I am excited to get this new production of a play written in the 90s off the ground,' states Ms. Morley. 'I can't wait to see how today's audiences receive True Confessions 2.0!'

Ms. Frances will be joined onstage by fellow dancer/performers Andrew Adubsa and Sydney Langford.

The creative team is Harry Feiner (scenic and lighting design) and Vox Populi (costume design).

True Confessions of a Go-Go Girl performance schedule can be found here.

Tickets are $69-$99 (with a $25 food/beverage minimum) and may ONLY be purchased online here or one hour prior to performance at The Triad Theatre box office.

True Confessions of a Go-Go Girl was published in Women Playwrights: The Best Plays of 1998 by Smith and Kraus.

Photo Credit: True Confessions of a Go-Go Girl



True Confessions of a Go-Go Girl

True Confessions of a Go-Go Girl

True Confessions of a Go-Go Girl

True Confessions of a Go-Go Girl

True Confessions of a Go-Go Girl

True Confessions of a Go-Go Girl

True Confessions of a Go-Go Girl

True Confessions of a Go-Go Girl

True Confessions of a Go-Go Girl

True Confessions of a Go-Go Girl

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